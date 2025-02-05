Grammys producer weighs in on Bianca Censori’s red carpet stunt with Kanye West

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grammy Awards executive producer Raj Kapoor has weighed in on Bianca Censori’s viral red carpet stunt with her husband, Kanye West.

On Sunday (February 2), Censori courted controversy after dropping her coat on the red carpet to reveal a near-nude look.

Kapoor — also the showrunner for the Oscars on March 2 — noted that while the Grammys have an “artistic black-tie” dress code, the meaning of that could be “up for interpretation in the music industry.”

“Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices,” he said during an interview with People published on Tuesday. “But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [presents the Grammys] would have to answer.”

However, Censori’s outfit could still have violated broadcast dress codes. In 2013, Deadline reported that exposed “breasts, buttocks [and] genitals” are banned at the Grammys, per a "Standard And Practice Wardrobe Advisory” instated by television network CBS. The document warns that “buttocks and female breasts” must be "adequately covered” in order to be broadcast.

The Federal Communications Commission, which governs rules regarding US television broadcasts, states in its advisory that the First Amendment does not protect obscene content and that it is “prohibited on cable, satellite and broadcast TV and radio.” Those rules prevented CBS and other networks hosting Grammys red carpet shows from airing the stunt.

However, LAPD sources confirmed to TMZ on Monday (February 3) that there will be no legal fallout over Censori’s nude look, since the Grammy Awards is a private event and no one from the show contacted police to make a complaint.

Grammys producer says dress code at event is ‘up for interpretation’ after Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s red carpet stunt ( Getty )

Elsewhere in his interview with People, Kapoor appeared to confirm that West and Censori were not invited to the Grammys live ceremony.

"From what I understand, they were there for the red carpet,” Kapoor said. West was nominated this year for best rap song for "Carnival" from his Vultures 1 album.

"I'm not sure if he was at Pre-Tel [a special pre-telecast presentation where most of the awards were handed out], which is at the Peacock Theater before the main show. But that award was definitely in Pre-Tel.

"If they were invited guests because we [would] know everybody who's seated at the VIP tables that we have in front," the producer explained.

"We know each person who's coming because every table is numbered. And so our director has to know where those artists are for award categories... They didn't have a nomination on the show and Kanye wasn't presenting. He was not performing either, which is mostly what those seats are."

Following the Grammys, Page Six quoted an insider who claimed the stunt “was an attempt to replicate the album cover” for Vultures 1.

The cover of West’s 2024 album featured the rapper in all black, including a mask covering his face, while Censori stood backward beside him naked except for thigh-high boots and a tiny piece of black fabric.

The red carpet stunt has sparked widespread outrage. On Monday, Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers accused West of humiliating Censori.

“If this brief interaction looked comfortable, balanced, and consensual to you, that’s concerning,” Chambers, who was married to Call Me By Your Name star Hammer from 2010 to 2023, wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’ve spent the past almost two years hosting and producing our show about coercion, control, and toxicity in relationships on @investigationdiscovery and this ticks all the boxes.”

Chambers then reposted a statement from influencer Tinx, who said that Censori’s and West’s interaction “was uncomfortable to see.”

“Aside from all the problematic things about [West], I really don’t buy that this is some mutual art experiment,” Tinx wrote. “To me, it looked like some sort of humiliation ritual. Of course, women have agency, but there’s also an insane power dynamic at play here. Age, money, fame … etc.”

Along with Chambers, Meghan McCain has addressed the viral incident. “I just want and have wanted for years – for Kanye West to leave us all the hell alone,” McCain wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

“He’s a repugnant, vile piece of garbage, and his wife looks like a victim and a hostage.”

The controversial couple — who met when Censori was working for Yeezy as the company’s architectural designer — tied the knot in December 2022 in a secret ceremony. The nuptials came a month after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.