Glastonbury tickets 2025 live: General admission goes on sale today after fans slam ‘horrendous’ queue system
Fans hoping to get tickets for next year’s Worthy Farm event are having to navigate new queuing system for first time
The Glastonbury Festival 2025 general sale has arrived days after coach tickets sold out in 30 minutes.
Festival organisers debuted a new system for ticket buyers on Thursday (14 November), but many disappointed hopefuls branded it “horrendous” after all the tickets were whipped up.
According to the Glastonbury website, fans were “randomly assigned a place in a queue” rather than having to refresh the holding page when the tickets went live.
The unlucky fans who did not bag a ticket took to social media to slam the new system, which was introduced for the first time this year and had already sparked concerns ahead of the sale at 6pm.
One addressed the festival’s organiser as they posted on social media: “@emilyeavis why oh why have have you input this system. Worse than before. Punters hate it being out of their control. It’s horrendous.”
No headliners have been announced for next year’s festival – but demand is expected to be higher than ever as Glastonbury, which is set for between Wednesday 25 June to Sunday 29 June, will be taking a year off in 2026.
Five tips and tricks to help you secure your tickets on Sunday
• A good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.
• The time. You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury See Tickets website at precisely 9am on 17 November for general sale. So set your alarms!
• Money at the ready. Once you reach the payment page you will have five minutes to submit your payment information, so make sure you enter all the information accurately and have your details ready. The time remaining will be shown on the right hand side of your screen.
• It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again.
• Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction. “We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction,” Glastonbury says.
Advice from Glastonbury website on how to secure tickets
The Glastonbury website has issued some advice to punters hoping to secure tickets to next year’s festival.
On its coach sale page, it reads: “The Glastonbury 2025 Ticket and Coach sale has not yet begun. When the sale begins, you will be assigned a place in the queue. There is no need to manually refresh this page.
“When it is your turn, you will have 10 minutes to enter the website.
“You will then be asked to enter the registration number and registered postcode for the lead booker and up to 5 other people for whom you are attempting to book tickets.
“Tickets are not allocated until your payment has been processed.”
How fierce is the competition?
Around 2.5 million people competed for 210,000 Glastonbury tickets overall last year.
Coach tickets sold out within 25 minutes for Glastonbury 2024, while standard tickets were all bought within an hour, with the usual rush for tickets and ensuing website crash.
The lineup included SZA, Charli XCX, Coldplay, and Dua Lipa.
Meanwhile, the first group of tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 sold out in 30 minutes, organisers have confirmed, with general admission tickets going on sale at 9am today.
The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever
Although no headliners have been confirmed for the 2024 edition of the festival, the rich history of the event has proven that even the most unlikely of acts can capture the hearts and imaginations of music fans.
These are just a few of the reasons why a gig playing out on the hallowed grounds of Worthy Farm might go down in Glastonbury folklore – one of those iconic moments that don’t just make the weekend, but mark out the evolution of pop culture. Glastonbury is where musical history is made and cultural colossi are crowned on a near-annual basis.
Looking back through the annuls of Glastonbury, Mark Beaumont names the 22 greatest ever performances at the festival.
Read the list below
The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever
Ahead of the festival’s return to Worthy Farm, Mark Beaumont picks some of Glastonbury’s greatest ever music moments
Glastonbury Festival announces major change to ticket-buying process ahead of sale
The change was confirmed on Tuesday 5 November, ahead of the sales on 14 and 17 November.
“The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however, the way in which you join the booking process is changing,” a statement on the Glastonbury website said.
“Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively) everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process.”
The statement said that anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, “so it’s important to make sure you are online and ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens”.
Glastonbury Festival announces major change to ticket-buying process
Change requires fans to be ready and online before the sale opens or risk being added to the back of a queue
Glastonbury 2025: Everything you need to know
Thousands of fans are expected to fight it out for a chance to attend the event, which will run from 25-29 June 2025.
We’ve compiled everything you need to know to secure your spot below.
Glastonbury 2025: Everything you need to know before general ticket sale
There is a new queuing system to purchase tickets
The road to Glastonbury: What makes a Pyramid Stage headliner, and why is it so hard to find them?
As Worthy Farm gears up once again to welcome Glastonbury fans, the question of who should take top billing at the UK’s best-loved music festival is becoming harder to answer.
Not to mention increasingly controversial.
So what do organisers look for in a headline act? And should they be changing tack?
Roisin O’Connor reports
The road to Glastonbury: Why is it so hard to find a headliner?
As Worthy Farm gears up once again to welcome Glastonbury fans this week, the question of who should take top billing at the UK’s best-loved music festival is becoming harder to answer. Not to mention increasingly controversial. So what do organisers look for in a headline act? And should they be changing tack? Roisin O’Connor reports
Eminem ‘lined up’ for Glastonbury 2025 headline slot
A report has claimed that music giant Eminem is being lined up to headline Glastonbury Festival for its 2025 event.
According to an “insider”, Glastonbury organisers are seeking to avoid similar criticisms next year by securing one of the biggest names in music for the Pyramid Stage.
Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has never performed at Glastonbury before, though has headlined other prominent European festivals, including Reading and Leeds in 2017.
The report, published by the Daily Mail, claims that discussions are already underway between Glastonbury and Eminem’s representatives, with the festival eager to acquire the “Slim Shady” rapper’s talents.
Among the other major acts to have been rumoured for a headline slot in recent years are Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Stevie Wonder.
Read more below.
Glastonbury 2025 ‘lines up’ music superstar for headline slot
Festival had faced criticism for its 2024 line-up
Will Oasis be playing Glastonbury in 2025?
Oasis have ruled out a sensational return to Worthy Farm putting an end to growing rumours that the band were intending on crowning their reunion with a headline slot at Glastonbury.
Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher officially buried the hatchet after an infamous backstage bust-up ahead of a 2009 festival date led to their split, setting the stage for a lucrative European tour in 2025.
After Oasis’s forthcoming tour dates were revealed on Tuesday (27 August), many fans speculated the group could play Glastonbury, which is due to take place from 25 to 29 June 2025.
However, the band have issued an official statement on X/Twitter, reading: “Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year. The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live ‘25 World Tour.”
Will Oasis be playing Glastonbury in 2025?
Band have officially ruled themselves out of any festival appearances
Who is rumoured to play at Glastonbury 2025?
Although no headliners have been announced and Oasis have ruled themselves out there are still plenty of huge acts that could still play the festival next summer.
The bookmakers Oddschecker, have named pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo as one of the firm favourites for next year’s festival along with The 1975, Fred Again, Sam Fender, Sabrina Carpenter, Green Day, Rihanna and Harry Styles.
Rodrigo played the festival in 2022, earning rave reviews.
Read The Independent’s five-star review of Rodrigo’s performance below.
Olivia Rodrigo delivers one of Glastonbury weekend’s most iridescent sets – review
Yes, it might be true that Paul McCartney’s playing later – but for now the zoomers are taking the wheel
