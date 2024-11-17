Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Unlucky fans who did not bag tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025 have taken to social media to slam the new ticket queue system.

Festival organisers debuted a set up on Sunday (16 November) where punters were “randomly assigned a place in the queue” rather than refreshing the holding page when tickets went live.

Tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025 sold out after 37 minutes, with hopefuls branding the new ticket buying process as “outrageous” and “horrendous”.

One addressed the festival’s organiser as they posted on social media: “@emilyeavis why oh why have you input this system. Worse than before. Punters hate it being out of their control. It’s horrendous.”

Numerous social media users reported technical issues while attempting to buy tickets to the festival. “My best friend got all the way to the front of the queue just to get REJECTED???” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “Talk about a new fair system’, what is this??” they questioned.

“Why would I get a message saying Access Denied when proceeding to pay a deposit? It was fine the whole way through, entered all registrations,” another person asked.

“Same happened to me,” a fellow punter replied. “Everything was entered correctly, then access denied when I clicked proceed. What time did you get in after the green bars of death? I was after 30 mins.”

open image in gallery Fans have slammed the new Glastonbury ticket queue system after tickets sold out in 37 minutes ( PA )

Meanwhile, another person joked: “Bold of them to call themselves SeeTickets when I havent seen any tickets.”

Elsewhere, social media users likened the new Glastonbury ticket queue system to the reaping ceremony in The Hunger Games, where names are pulled from a glass bowl at random.

“Let the reaping commence and may the odds be ever in your favour,” one user wrote in reference to the dystopian film starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Although no headliners have been announced and Oasis have ruled themselves out there are still plenty of huge acts that could still play the festival next summer.

open image in gallery Oasis performing at Glastonbury Festival in 2004 ( PA )

The bookmakers Oddschecker have named pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo as one of the firm favourites for next year’s festival along with The 1975, Fred Again, Sam Fender, Sabrina Carpenter, Green Day, Rihanna and Harry Styles.

Eminem is also being hotly tipped for an appearance – and Taylor Swift has suddenly entered the mix as a potential headliner.

“I’ve been registered with Glastonbury tickets for 10 plus years and never got a ticket,” one fan lamented after tickets sold out for another year.

“I just want to experience it once.”