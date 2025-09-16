Gene Simmons reflects on friendship with ‘unique’ Ozzy Osbourne

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gene Simmons has reflected on his friendship with Ozzy Osbourne almost two months after his death.

The Kiss frontman called Osbourne “a unique human being, a giant, who, no matter what anybody said, was always Ozzy and treated you and the next door neighbour exactly the same”.

Black Sabbath musician Osbourne died in July, aged 76, just weeks after he and his band played a final farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Simmons paid tribute to Osbourne on actor David Duchovny’s Fail Better podcast, on which he shared details of friendship with Osbourne as well as an insight into the musician’s personality.

“Strangely, the real Ozzy is supposed to be the Prince of Darkness, and yet in the shows, he blows kisses to the fans and goes, ‘I love you,’” Simmons said, previously calling him an “English gentleman”.

The two musicians first met in Boston on Black Sabbath’s 1975 Sabotage tour, when Kiss opened for the “Crazy Train” performers. Over fifty years of friendship, Simmons uncovered the man behind his screaming stage performance.

open image in gallery Gene Simmons performing in Melbourne, Australia ( via Getty Images )

Though the metal singer and bassist admitted how his own ego inflated at times in his career, Simmons insisted it is important to meet somebody like Ozzy “who is just himself” – and he credited the singer with humbling him over the years.

“It’s a good lesson for idiots like me who sometimes, guilty as charged, get full of themselves. If you would have met Ozzy, you know, you’re on your best behaviour. It is a big deal.”

open image in gallery Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne in new documentary, filmed before Ozzy’s death ( Expectation/BBC )

Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon and six children, and remains a prominent figure in music for his influence and contribution to rock and metal.

This week, Sharon, 72, shared her first post since Ozzy’s death, updating fans on how she is coping with the loss.

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” Osbourne wrote in an Instagram post.

She said that fans’ messages and tributes have given her “comfort than you know” and have carried her through many nights – but admitted that she is “still finding my footing”.

Ozzy was laid to rest at a private funeral in Birmingham on 30 July following a public funeral procession on Broad Street.

A death certificate for the musician confirmed he had died of cardiac arrest, while also having Parkinson’s disease and coronary artery disease.