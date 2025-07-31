Foo Fighters reveal identity of new drummer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foo Fighters have reportedly found their new drummer: Nine Inch Nails touring member Ilan Rubin.

Rubin is also known for playing with bands including Paramore, Lostprophets, Angels & Airwaves and the composer Danny Elfman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources confirmed that Rubin has joined Dave Grohl’s band but did not clarify whether he would be considered a full-time member or simply the touring drummer.

The news comes two months after the group’s previous drummer, Josh Freese, was given the “boot”.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Freese wrote: “The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they’ve decided ‘to go in a different direction with their drummer.’ No reason was given.

“Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.

“In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry - just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I’ve always worked freelanced and bounced between bands so, I’m fine. Stay tuned for my ‘Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters’ list.”

Freese was himself the replacement for the band’s longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022 at the age of 50.

Freese joined Foo Fighters after the recording of their most recent album, 2023’s But Here We Are, so never played on their studio records.

That was the band’s first album since Hawkins’ death.

Hawkins was declared dead at a hotel in Colombia after paramedics battled to revive him. Before his death, he had been suffering from “chest pain.”

The band described But Here We Are as “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response” to the loss they had experienced in the preceding year.

Last year, the band’s frontman Dave Grohl — who also lost his mother in the summer of 2022 — became embroiled in scandal after revealing that he had fathered a child “outside of his marriage.”

In a post on Instagram he admitted to having a child with a woman other than his wife Jordyn Blum, writing: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.”

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he continued. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl didn’t disclose any further details about the new baby or the mother of the child. He attended Wimbledon with his wife earlier this month.