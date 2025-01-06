Elton John makes light of his eyesight problems at the Golden Globes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Elton John made light of his recent sight issues while presenting an award at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The legendary singer-songwriter appeared at the 5 January ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, with country music star Brandi Carlile as they announced the winner of Best Original Film Score.

John – who won a Golden Globe decades ago for Best Original Song for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, the theme to 1994’s animated classicThe Lion King – told fans in September last year that he had lost vision in his right eye due to a severe infection he contracted over summer, and only had limited vision in his left.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” the 77-year-old explained.

Clearly in good spirits, John began his address at the Golden Globes by acknowledging there had been “a lot of stories going around about my regressive eyesight” and that he wanted to reassure everyone that “it’s not as bad as it seems”.

“So, I’m pleased to be here with my co-host,” he continued, pausing for effect before saying: “Rihanna!”

open image in gallery Elton John presented an award with country singer Brandi Carlile ( YouTube/Golden Globes )

Carlile managed to keep a deadpan expression on her face while the audience laughed at John’s joke.

The “Right on Time” singer paid tribute to the “emotional landscape” of film scores that create “a conversation with the audience through the music”.

The duo then revealed that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails fame had won for their score to Challengers, Luca Guadagnino’s romantic sports drama starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

In December, John admitted that he had been unable to watch his new musical, The Devil Wears Prada,due to his sight issues.

open image in gallery Elton John has been open about his vision problems ( Getty Images for Disney )

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it’s hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it and boy it sounded good tonight,” he said while onstage at a gala performance of the show staged to raise funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation.

The 2025 Golden Globes were held on Sundy at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and saw comedian Nikki Glaser take on the role of host after a disastrous last-minute booking for Jo Koy last year.

FX’s historical epic Shōgun and Netflix’s stalker drama Baby Reindeer swept the television awards, while director Brady Corbet took home a number of key awards for his epic The Brutalist, which is widely considered a firm favourite for the Oscars in March.

You can see the full list of winners from the night here.