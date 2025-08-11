Country music star unexpectedly cancels upcoming shows after ‘tough’ several weeks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rising country music star Ella Langley has unexpectedly canceled her upcoming August concerts, citing that the past several weeks have been “tough.”

The 26-year-old singer, best known for her viral 2024 hit “You Look Like You Love Me,” was scheduled to perform several shows across America’s heartland this month. However, in a Monday Instagram post, Langley announced that she would no longer be able to fulfill her duties for the following dates:

August 15 and 16 — Cleveland, Ohio

August 19 — Nashville, Tennessee (listening room)

August 21 — Bonner-West Riverside, Montana

August 22 — Idaho Falls, Idaho

August 23 — Nampa, Idaho

August 25 — Morrison, Colorado

“I’m so sad to be posting this. The past several weeks have been tough,” she wrote. “I’ve been fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever.”

She continued: “After a lot of thought, I’ve made the hard decision to take a couple of weeks to rest and focus on my health — mind, body, and heart. I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can’t do that without first taking care of myself.

open image in gallery Ella Langley said she's been 'fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever' in the past several weeks ( Getty )

“Sometimes we have to listen when our bodies and hearts are telling us to slow down,” Langley reminded fans. “I’m so grateful for your understanding and your love — it truly means the world to me.”

Signing off, she confirmed that she would be returning to the road in September, “ready to give you my all.”

Langley’s two Ohio appearances were supposed to see her open for Grammy-winning artist Morgan Wallen’s “I’m the Problem” tour. She’s been a part of his rotating opening acts, alongside other singers, including Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett. Fellow country singer Gavin Adcock will be taking over her August slots.

Next month, Langley is set to open for Wallen’s Edmonton, Canada, dates on September 12 and 13, before later finishing out her own The Still Hungover tour, which kicked off in January.

The final leg of her North American tour is scheduled to begin October 9 in Durant, Oklahoma, continuing on to other major Southern cities such as Fort Worth, Texas; Athens, Georgia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and wrapping November 6 and 7 in Nashville, Tennessee.