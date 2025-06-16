Country star Hardy cancels European tour: ‘It wasn’t an easy decision’
The Philadelphia-born singer songwriter was set to bring his ‘Jim Bob Tour’ to Europe this week
Country star Hardy has cancelled the European leg of his Jim Bob Tour just days before it was set to begin.
The Philadelphia-born singer-songwriter, 34, had been scheduled to start the tour in Copenhagen, Denmark on Thursday.
In a post on Instagram, Hardy - whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy - wrote: “I have decided to cancel the European leg of the JIM BOB TOUR.
“It wasn't an easy decision, but one I had to make for my band, crew and my family.
“Please know that I love you all and I will be back as soon as I can.”
He added: “Refunds will automatically be issued by your point of purchase.”
The Independent has approached Hardy’s management for further information.
The canceled dates include shows in Belgium, Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands. Fans expressed their disappointment online, with one writing on social media: “F***ing gutted that Hardy has cancelled the European leg of the tour.”
The Jim Bob Tour started in Chula Vista, California in May. Currently the next tour date listed on Hardy’s official website is an appearance at Country Thunder Wisconsin on July 18.
In October 2023, Hardy canceled three shows citing the “serious anxiety” he’s been dealing with since a 2022 bus accident.
Hardy and three others were returning from a show in Bristol, Tennessee, when their tour bus overturned on the I-40 interstate highway near Nashville.
Days after the one-year anniversary of the accident, Hardy revealed that he had been suffering with severe panic attacks “which have landed me in the hospital”.
“I need to be honest with everyone for a second. I’ve been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.
“It’s caused me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital. I need a moment to focus on me and make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans.”
Following the accident, he and the three other passengers were taken to hospital, where they were treated for “significant injuries”. Upon his release, Hardy said that doctors had ordered him to spend several weeks recovering.
Before making a name for himself as a solo artist, Hardy wrote songs for several big-name country artists, including Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, Blake Shelton, Dallas Smith, Thomas Rhett and Morgan Wallen.
