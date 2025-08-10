The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Father of Diddy defense lawyer claims music mogul would support Trump if pardoned
Podcast host and celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos denied that the support would be out of a sense of ‘fealty’
A lawyer whose daughter played a key role in defending Sean “Diddy” Combs in his recent sex-trafficking trial has claimed that the disgraced music mogul would become a vocal Trump supporter if pardoned by the president, due to an “affinity” the two men share after facing criminal prosecution.
It was reported earlier this week that attorneys for Combs have reached out to the Trump administration about the possibility of a pardon.
Last month, a jury convicted Combs on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.
During an appearance on the 2 Angry Men podcast, co-host and celebrity defense attorney Mark Geragos was asked whether the musician, who has previously spoken against Trump as a political candidate, would pledge allegiance to the president if he received an official pardon.
“You want to know the truth? I think yes,” he responded. “Do you know why? I don’t know that it would be like a fealty oath or anything else.”
Geragos is the father of Teny Geragos, whose role in getting Combs acquitted of the most serious offences in his trial has been viewed as a “career-defining win” for the 34-year-old.
“There’s something about that fraternity of people who have been accused and have gone through the process that gives you an affinity,” he continued. “It would not surprise me to hear Sean say: ‘I now get it. I understand it. I was wrong then.’ I don’t know if I would say he’s pledging loyalty, but I think we would probably say: ‘I now get what he went through.’”
When asked previously, the president has seemed to consider that a pardon for the rapper may be possible, though he noted during the trial that no one had asked him for that.
But in an interview at the start of the month, Trump recalled revious remarks made by Combs, when he called for the president to be “banished” in 2020, and, following his defeat to Joe Biden that “the number one priority is to get Trump out of office.”
“When I ran for office, he was very hostile,” Trump said in the interview. “It’s hard, you know? We’re human beings. And we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements.
“So I don’t know … It makes it more difficult to do.”
He added that Combs was “essentially, I guess, sort of half-innocent… He was celebrating a victory, but I guess it wasn’t as good of a victory.”
Combs had been facing up to life in prison if convicted on the most serious charges, but now faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years.