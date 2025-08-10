Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lawyer whose daughter played a key role in defending Sean “Diddy” Combs in his recent sex-trafficking trial has claimed that the disgraced music mogul would become a vocal Trump supporter if pardoned by the president, due to an “affinity” the two men share after facing criminal prosecution.

It was reported earlier this week that attorneys for Combs have reached out to the Trump administration about the possibility of a pardon.

Last month, a jury convicted Combs on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

During an appearance on the 2 Angry Men podcast, co-host and celebrity defense attorney Mark Geragos was asked whether the musician, who has previously spoken against Trump as a political candidate, would pledge allegiance to the president if he received an official pardon.

“You want to know the truth? I think yes,” he responded. “Do you know why? I don’t know that it would be like a fealty oath or anything else.”

Geragos is the father of Teny Geragos, whose role in getting Combs acquitted of the most serious offences in his trial has been viewed as a “career-defining win” for the 34-year-old.

“There’s something about that fraternity of people who have been accused and have gone through the process that gives you an affinity,” he continued. “It would not surprise me to hear Sean say: ‘I now get it. I understand it. I was wrong then.’ I don’t know if I would say he’s pledging loyalty, but I think we would probably say: ‘I now get what he went through.’”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and President Donald Trump share an 'affinity', says lawyer ( Getty )

When asked previously, the president has seemed to consider that a pardon for the rapper may be possible, though he noted during the trial that no one had asked him for that.

But in an interview at the start of the month, Trump recalled revious remarks made by Combs, when he called for the president to be “banished” in 2020, and, following his defeat to Joe Biden that “the number one priority is to get Trump out of office.”

“When I ran for office, he was very hostile,” Trump said in the interview. “It’s hard, you know? We’re human beings. And we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements.

“So I don’t know … It makes it more difficult to do.”

He added that Combs was “essentially, I guess, sort of half-innocent… He was celebrating a victory, but I guess it wasn’t as good of a victory.”

Combs had been facing up to life in prison if convicted on the most serious charges, but now faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years.