Diddy victim asks judge to release rapper on bail: ‘Not always perfect’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking to be released from prison — a move that a woman identified as a victim in the case supports.

Last month a jury convicted the music mogul on two counts of prostitution-related charges but acquitted him of more serious counts of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Diddy’s defense team has asked the judge to release the 55-year-old from a New York prison “on appropriate conditions” before he’s sentenced on October 3.

Virginia “Gina” Huynh, identified as Victim 3 in the criminal case, said in a letter to the judge that she believes he is not a “danger” to the community. Huynh didn’t testify in the case but her name was frequently mentioned throughout the trial. Prosecutors said they lost touch with her and her attorney before the trial began.

Speaking about Diddy’s character, Huynh wrote: “Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future.”

To her knowledge, she added, he hasn’t been violent “for many years.”

open image in gallery A woman named as a victim in Diddy’s criminal case is now asking for him to be released in advance of his October 3 sentencing ( AP )

“He has substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support. Granting him bond would allow him to continue caring for his family and fulfilling his responsibilities while still subject to the Court’s supervision,” she wrote.

“Allowing him to be at home will also support the healing process for all involved. I respectfully ask that you consider these factors when deciding his eligibility for release,” the letter continued.

The letter accompanied Diddy’s defense team’s latest attempt to release their client before he’s sentenced. The government has objected to Diddy’s release from the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York, where he has been held since last September.

In a filing to the judge last week, federal prosecutors argued that the mogul’s defense team “repeatedly conceded his propensity for violence at trial.”

They also pointed to his history of violence with Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend and another victim in the case. Not only did Ventura and other witnesses describe Diddy’s physical violence toward her, but prosecutors repeatedly played footage of the rapper attacking her at the InterContinental Hotel in California in 2016.

open image in gallery Diddy’s defense lawyers have argued that he’s not a danger to the community and should be released, noting that most of his history of violence occurred over a decade ago while he was addicted to drugs

Prosecutors also argued that the rapper attacked a woman who testified under the pseudonym “Jane,” another victim, and his girlfriend from 2021 through 2024. While she admitted to starting the fight in June 2024, she walked away with bruises while Diddy “had no visible injuries from the altercation,” the government wrote.

Diddy’s defense team called the prosecutors’ argument “disingenuous”, adding that Diddy is not a danger to the community and that most of his history of violence happened more than a decade ago, while he was addicted to drugs.

The defense lawyers pointed out that he has not been physically violent during his 11 months in jail. “There is no reason to believe he will be violent or threatening to anyone in any manner,” they argued.

Last week, his defense attorneys argued that there are “exceptional circumstances” that warrant his release ahead of sentencing.

They suggested a series of conditions for his release, including the rapper signing a $50 million bond, secured by his Miami home, where he will live. Under these conditions, he would surrender his passport and his travel will be limited to the Southern District of Florida and the Southern District of New York for attorney meetings. He also would be placed under the supervision of U.S. Pretrial Services Agency.

At a July 2 bail conference, hours after the verdict was read, Judge Arun Subramanian denied bail. The defense team repeatedly "conceded the defendant’s violence” throughout the trial, Subramanian said.