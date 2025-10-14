D’Angelo, soulful and reclusive R&B visionary, dies aged 51
Singer behind ‘Brown Sugar’ was a leading light in soul music
D’Angelo, the legendary R&B and neo-soul singer behind hits including “Lady,” “Brown Sugar” and “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” has died from cancer aged 51.
The American musician’s family confirmed his death in a statement that said: “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life… After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, 14 October 2025.”
His family added: “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”
More to follow
