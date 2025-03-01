Soul singer Angie Stone dead at 63 after car crash: report
Stone rose to fame in the late 1970s as a member of the hip hop trio the Sequence
Acclaimed R&B and soul singer Angie Stone has died in a car accident at the age of 63, according to reports.
The late star's representative, Deborah R. Champagne, told TMZ that Stone left a performance in Montgomery, Alabama, early Saturday morning when she was killed in a car crash.
The Independent has reached out to Stone’s representatives.
Stone rose to fame in the late 1970s as a member of the hip hop trio the Sequence — the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records.
She is survived by her son Michael Archer, daughter Diamond Stone and two grandchildren.
This is a breaking story
