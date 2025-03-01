Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Soul singer Angie Stone dead at 63 after car crash: report

Stone rose to fame in the late 1970s as a member of the hip hop trio the Sequence

Tom Murray
in New York
Saturday 01 March 2025 14:27 EST
Comments
Angie Stone has died at the age of 63
Angie Stone has died at the age of 63 (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Acclaimed R&B and soul singer Angie Stone has died in a car accident at the age of 63, according to reports.

The late star's representative, Deborah R. Champagne, told TMZ that Stone left a performance in Montgomery, Alabama, early Saturday morning when she was killed in a car crash.

The Independent has reached out to Stone’s representatives.

Stone rose to fame in the late 1970s as a member of the hip hop trio the Sequence — the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records.

She is survived by her son Michael Archer, daughter Diamond Stone and two grandchildren.

This is a breaking story

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in