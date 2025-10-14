D’Angelo, soulful and reclusive R&B visionary, dies aged 51
Singer behind ‘Brown Sugar’ was a leading light in soul music
D’Angelo, the legendary R&B and neo-soul pioneer behind hits including “Lady,” “Brown Sugar” and “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” has died from cancer aged 51.
The American musician’s family confirmed his death in a statement that said: “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life… After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, 14 October 2025.”
His family added: “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”
While he released just three studio albums in his lifetime, including his critically adored and commercially successful 1995 debut Brown Sugar, D’Angelo was regarded as one of the most influential R&B artists of his generation. He was just 21 when he released Brown Sugar, which made him a (reluctant) sex symbol thanks to his signature falsetto (which helped draw comparisons with Prince), languid, sultry instrumentation and seductive lyrics that explored both sexuality and spirituality.
While the album led to D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer on 11 February 1974, being credited as a pioneer of “neo-soul”, he later suggested he was ambivalent about the term. “I don't want to disassociate, and I respect it for what it is, but any time you put a name on something, you put it in a box,” he said during a rare public appearance in 2014. “I never claimed I do neo-soul. When I first came out, I said, I do Black music.”
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments