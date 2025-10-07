Country singer Cody Johnson cancels tour after suffering health issue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Country singer Cody Johnson has canceled all of his upcoming 2025 tour dates after suffering a ruptured eardrum.

The “Come Jesus Come” star had six concerts scheduled, starting later this month in Pittsburgh through early December in Las Vegas.

In a statement posted to his Instagram account, Johnson wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year’s concert performances will not be able to happen.

“While battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection, I burst my ear drum. The severity of the rupture means I must undergo immediate surgery.

“The healing process will take many weeks, and it is not possible for me to sing during this time. Without the surgery my downtime could be months. I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love. Thank you COJO Nation for the love and support, now and always.”

Cody Johnson attending the Academy Of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee in August 2025 ( Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM )

In the caption of the post, he added: “Please stay tuned for an email from your ticket providers for further details.”

Earlier this year, 38-year-old Johnson announced that he and his wife, Brandi, are expecting their third child together.

“We're having a little boy!” he told People at the 2025 American Country Music Awards. “We decided to make this our announcement to the world and our gender reveal as well.”

Johnson and his wife are currently parents to two daughters, Clara Mae and Cori. The two have been married for over 10 years and first met when they were teenagers.

“My girls .. you can't beat my girls, I love my two girls with all my heart,” he added regarding the upcoming addition to his family. “They're 10 and 8, Clara and Cori, and I think I'm excited to watch them help raise this little boy.”

He told the publication that having a child now will be a little different compared to his daughters because he feels he is “a lot better off now as far as career and financially.”

“He’s going to get to do some things a little quicker than my daughters did,” Johnson said.

The “Leather” singer was then asked if he was hoping for his third child to be a boy, he quickly responded, “Yes.”

“I didn't care if this one was a boy or a girl, but I was pretty happy when I saw the gender reveal,” Johnson said.

Later in the evening, Johnson went on to win the award for Song of the Year for “Dirt Cheap.”