Country singer Cody Johnson shares major life update on ACM Awards red carpet

Cody Johnson has revealed a big life update while at the 2025 American Country Music Awards.

Before Thursday's awards ceremony, the country singer said while on the red carpet that he and his wife, Brandi, are expecting their third child together.

“We're having a little boy!” he told People. “We decided to make this our announcement to the world and our gender reveal as well.”

Johnson and his wife are currently parents to two daughters, Clara Mae, 10, and Cori, 8. The two have been married for over 10 years and first met when they were teenagers.

“My girls .. you can't beat my girls, I love my two girls with all my heart,” he added regarding the upcoming addition to his family. “They're 10 and 8, Clara and Cori, and I think I'm excited to watch them help raise this little boy.”

He told the publication that having a child now will be a little different compared to his daughters because he feels he is “a lot better off now as far as career and financially.”

Johnson and his wife are already parents to two daughters ( Getty Images )

“He’s going to get to do some things a little quicker than my daughters did,” Johnson said.

The “Leather” singer was then asked if he was hoping for his third child to be a boy, he quickly responded, “Yes.”

“I didn't care if this one was a boy or a girl, but I was pretty happy when I saw the gender reveal,” Johnson said.

Later in the evening, Johnson went on to win the award for Song of the Year for “Dirt Cheap.”

One of Johnson’s fellow nominees, Morgan Wallen, ended up not attending this year’s ACM Awards despite receiving a total of seven nominations, including Entertainer of the Year.

Instead of attending the event, the 31-year-old country music star shared a photo on his Instagram Story that evening of him tossing a football on a golf course with retired NFL star Tom Brady.

“Had a little mustard on it @tombrady,” Wallen captioned the picture.

In addition to being nominated for the show’s top award, the Entertainer of the Year, the “Love Somebody” singer had earned nods for Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

He lost out in all seven categories.

The reason for Wallen’s absence remains unknown, though it continues his streak of missed awards shows.

The Independent had contacted Wallen’s representative for comment.