Country star slams brawling fans at gig, telling them: ‘This is not a Travis Scott concert’
Cody Johnson briefly stopped his show in San Antonio, Texas, over the weekend, so that the individuals could be removed
Country music star Cody Johnson berated a couple of brawling concertgoers, telling them “this is not a Travis Scott concert.”
The musician, known for songs including “Cowboy Like Me” and “‘Til You Can’t,” briefly stopped his show in San Antonio, Texas, over the weekend, so that the individuals could be removed.
“That’s alright, we got all night,” Johnson said from the stage, during a performance of “God Bless America.”
“I mean, this is not a Travis Scott concert,” he said, “there’s kids in the crowd.”
“There we go, there’s the police officers,” he added, as the crowd cheered.
Johnson’s comment about Scott was a reference to the serious crush at one of the rapper’s shows at the Astroworld music festival, in Houston, Texas, in November 2021.
Ten people died and scores more were injured following a “crowd surge” on the first night of the two-day festival, an annual music event hosted by Scott at the site of the former Houston Six Flags park.
Following reports of the deaths in the crowd, Scott said that he was “absolutely devastated” and later said he thinks about what happens “every day.” Civil lawsuits were later filed by the families of the victims.
Earlier at last weekend’s show, Johnson told fans that over the past few years he had “grown tired of ... watching the news media and people in politics try to divide us when we don’t need to be divided.”
“Do you know why it’s okay sometimes to disagree with your fellow American, on anything?” he asked. “Because before most of us were born, an American soldier gave his or her life to have the freedom to disagree in the United States.”
After the brawling men were removed from the venue, he reportedly quipped: “Well, there goes my speech about unity.”
