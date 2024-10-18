Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Cheryl Cole, the former X Factor judge who shares son Bear with Liam Payne, has issued a statement following the death of the One Direction singer.

The 41-year-old Girls Aloud star took to Instagram on Friday (October 18) to share a black and white photo of Payne with their then-newborn son. In another slide, Cole took the opportunity to hit out at “abhorrent reports and media exploitation” after the singer’s passing on Wednesday evening in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she began her statement. “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Cole continued: “What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.”

“I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.”

open image in gallery Cheryl Cole shares photo of Liam Payne with son Bear following singer’s death ( Instagram / @cherylofficial )

“Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last,” she concluded her post, signing the message: “Thank you, Cheryl.”

Cole and Payne were in a relationship from 2016 to 2018. The former couple initially met in 2008 when Payne auditioned for The X Factor at age 14. At the time, Cole was married to Chelsea footballer Ashley Cole.

Following Cole’s divorce from her first husband in 2010, and her split from second husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in 2016, rumors surfaced in February of that year that she was dating the One Direction singer.

In March 2017, she announced the arrival of their son Bear by sharing a picture of Payne holding the newborn.

“My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world,” Payne wrote on Instagram at the time.

open image in gallery Cole and Payne, who dated from 2016 to 2018, share seven-year-old son Bear ( Getty Images )

“It’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favorite memory I have so far. I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true.”

Just one year later, Payne announced that the couple had split due to their busy work schedules.

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

The One Direction alum died on Wednesday (October 16) aged 31, after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Pablo Policicchio, the spokesperson for the Security Ministry of Buenos Aires municipality, confirmed that local police were dispatched to the hotel in response to an emergency call about an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

open image in gallery The One Direction singer was dating influencer Kate Cassidy at the time of his death ( AFP via Getty Images )

Alberto Crescenti, head of the local emergency services, told Buenos Aires Times that “there was no possibility” for first responders to save Payne’s life as he had “very serious injuries.”

Following his split from Cole, Payne was engaged to model Maya Henry. Last week, the 23-year-old Texas native reportedly issued a cease and desist against Payne, accusing him of repeatedly contacting her.

Payne was in a relationship with influencer Kate Cassidy at the time of his death. He attended Horan’s concert in Argentina with Cassidy earlier this month, before extending his stay in the country solo. She returned home to Florida just two days before his death.

“Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss,” Cassidy wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, her first post since Payne’s death.

“Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private,” she said.

“Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”

Follow live updates and tributes following the death of Liam Payne here.