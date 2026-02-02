Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cher caused havoc at the Grammys as she announced “Luther Vandross” instead of Kendrick Lamar and SZA as the winner of Record of the Year for their song “Luther”.

The pop icon, 79, appeared bemused by her role at this year’s ceremony, having first received a Lifetime Achievement Award before returning to present one of the night’s biggest prizes.

There was confusion as she told the glittering crowd, “I guess I’m supposed to walk off now,” before slowly walking offstage.

Host Trevor Noah had to call after her and request that she stay to read out the Record of the Year nominees, as a backstage crew member could also be seen explaining the situation to the “Believe” star.

“I could do it but it’s not the same, I don’t have the track record,” Noah joked.

Returning, Cher then seemed slightly irked as she thought she was reading from the teleprompter, instead of the envelope.

“And the Grammy goes to, oh they told me it was going to be on the prompter, oh and the Grammy goes to…”

Cher temporarily paused, looking confused, before announcing: “Luther Vandross.”

open image in gallery Cher tried to walk offstage before being told she needed to present Record of the Year ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Cameras cut to SZA and Lamar laughing as they realised Cher’s mistake and stood up to collect their award, while Cher corrected herself: “No, Kendrick Lamar!”

Their winning song “Luther” does in fact sample Vandross, who died in 2005, from his 1982 collaboration with Cheryl Lynn on “If This World Were Mine”. It is unclear if Cher was simply confused upon reading “Luther” on the winner’s card, or if there was a note crediting Vandross for the sample.

Accepting the award, a smiling Lamar said: “This is what music is about. Luther Vandross.

“This is special for me, I gotta take my time, because it's one of my favourite artists of all time, and they granted us the privilege to do our version of it.

“When we got that clearance, I promise you, we definitely all dropped a tear because we know how much him and Cheryl Lynn put into that record, and being able to put our vocals on it proves that we were somewhat worthy to be just as great as them individuals, and they granted us that.”

open image in gallery Kendrick Lamar (with SZA, right) accepting Record of the Year for their collaboration, ‘Luther’ ( Getty Images )

He continued: “They said no cursing, though, can't curse on it, that was the only thing right, and we say, 'you know what we're gonna do, just that no cursing, and we're gonna make sure that this song represents love'. So I want to appreciate and give thanks to SZA.”

SZA thanked Lamar for “lifting me up” and added: “I just am a small part of this record, but what I really wanted to say is, please don't fall into despair.

“I know that right now is a scary time, I know the algorithms tell us that it's so scary and all is lost.

“There's been world wars, there's been plagues, and we have gone on, we can go on, we need each other, we need to trust each other, trust ourselves, trust your heart. We're not governed by the government, we're governed by God, and I thank you so much.”

Viewers watching the ceremony at home praised Cher for bringing some good-natured fun to the evening, with one writing: “[Cher] just proved she still does whatever she wants including being underwhelmed by her Grammy lifetime achievement award, bragging she was the first to use autotune and forgetting to name award nominees and walking off stage. ICON.”

Another fan said: “That’s the hardest I’ve laughed in 2026. Cher is perfect.”

open image in gallery Cher was given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Grammys ( AP )

“Cher – a fantastic, brilliant, total train wreck at the Grammys… We got you, babe!” another viewer said.

Lamar, who was the most nominated artist at this year’s ceremony with nine, also won Best Rap Album for GNX; Best Rap Song for “TV Off” featuring Lefty Gunplay; Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Luther” and Best Rap Performance for “Chains And Whips” with Clipse, Pusha T, Malice and Pharrell Williams.

You can find the full list of 2026 Grammy winners here.