Charli XCX drops surreal new video with a Kylie Jenner twist

Pop superstar Charli XCX has unveiled a new music video featuring an army of clones and a surprise cameo from reality television personality Kylie Jenner.

The 31-year-old singer stars in the nearly three-minute video for "Residue," a track by her Brat collaborator and co-producer AG Cook. The song is featured in her new satirical film, The Moment.

Produced by A24, the film offers a fictionalised account of the cultural phenomenon that followed the release of Charli XCX’s 2024 album, Brat, chronicling her journey leading up to a world tour.

Released on Tuesday, the music video opens with the singer, dressed in a white tank top, black shorts, and leather boots – a distinctive ‘Brat era’ ensemble previously seen in her "360" music video. After dropping a cigarette, Charli XCX dons black sunglasses and struts through the dimly lit hallways of a warehouse.

As the camera follows, flashes of ‘Brat’ green, the signature colour of her 2024 album, appear throughout the setting, including stacks of her album merchandise T-shirts. A clone of the singer then crosses her path before she enters a room filled with Charli look-alikes, standing before a lit-up sign that reads The Moment.

The screen flashes various words, including ‘365’, ‘girl move on’, and ‘it’s over’, before the army of clones begin whipping their hair and gyrating across the warehouse floor. The video concludes with a single Charli-like figure in front of the sign, whose identity is then revealed as Kylie Jenner, taking a final puff of a cigarette.

Jenner is widely recognised for her appearances in her family’s reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and for her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

The upcoming film stars the 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, as a fictionalised version of herself, alongside a cast that includes Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, and Rosanna Arquette. The film also features a soundtrack composed by AG Cook.

Kylie Jenner in the 'Residue' music video ( A24 )

The Moment has received mixed reviews by critics, with The Hollywood Reporter describing it as “more fan service than funny”. However, the US magazine went on to praise the “Boom Clap” singer as a “natural, engaging actor”.

Entertainment website The Playlist also praised the pop star's performance, and said she delivers a “borderline heartbreaking” monologue in the film, praising her acting as “startlingly good”.

The Moment is scheduled for release in the US on 30 January, and will be available in British and Irish cinemas from 20 February.