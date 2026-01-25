What critics are saying about Charli XCX’s film The Moment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charli XCX's new mockumentary film The Moment has received mixed reviews from critics, following its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The film, which was produced by A24, is a fictionalised account of the cultural phenomenon that followed the release of the singer's Brat album in 2024, and follows her on the lead-up to her world tour.

The Moment stars the 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, as a fictionalised version of herself - alongside the likes of Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgard and Rosanna Arquette.

Charli XCX shot to stratospheric heights when she released her sixth studio album on 7 June 2024, which caused a frenzy on social media and inspired the “Brat summer” trend, incorporating sultry fashion choices inspired by the neon green and black album cover.

The Moment has received mixed reviews by critics, with The Hollywood Reporter describing it as “more fan service than funny”.

The reviewer said: “The Moment is entertaining enough, for a while. The film probably should have endeavoured to be more broadly accessible and entertaining if it wanted to be anything more than a fandom's supplemental material.”

However, the US magazine went on to praise the “Boom Clap” singer as a “natural, engaging actor”.

Charli XCX (left) in 'The moment'

Entertainment website The Playlist also praised the pop star's performance, and said she delivers a “borderline heartbreaking” monologue in the film, praising her acting as “startlingly good”.

It went on to say that the film “delivers”, adding: “Love it or hate it, this film will linger with you. You certainly won't forget (Charli XCX's) stirring performance.”

Meanwhile, US magazine Variety called the film “unconvincing”, and said it should have “pushed further into crackpot satirical extremes”.

It wrote: “In that case, it wouldn't have been a movie that featured a 'real' version of Charli XCX. But it might have made you laugh more, because it would have been genuinely outlandish rather than just unconvincing.”

Entertainment website Screen Rant called the film “horribly misguided”, and said: “As best as I can understand it, The Moment is a film about Charli XCX terrified of being perceived as too cringe.”

It added: “The film neither works as straight comedy nor as a tense character drama.”

open image in gallery Charli XCX attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, 11 January 2026 ( Getty )

Screen International's British film magazine, Screen Daily said the pop star “showcases her acting talent” in the film, which it then described as “a hit and miss affair”.

Screen Daily also said the film is “light on story and struggles to blend the satiric tone with its more soul-searching plot beats”.

The film also features a soundtrack by Brat collaborator and co-producer AG Cook. It will include appearances from comedian Rachel Sennott, Stath Lets Flats actor Jamie Demetriou and French singer and actor Arielle Dombasle.

Last year, Charli XCX entered the world of film, landing roles in movies including Pete Ohs' Erupcja and Julia Jackman's 100 Nights Of Hero.

The Moment will be released in the US on 30 January, and will be available to watch in British and Irish cinemas from 20 February.

Press Association