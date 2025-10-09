Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Charli XCX adds two big names to her forthcoming movie

Charli XCX has unveiled the cast for her A24 film The Moment.
Charli XCX has unveiled the cast for her A24 film The Moment. (AP)
  • Charli XCX has unveiled the star-studded cast for her upcoming A24 film, "The Moment", which she will also feature in.
  • The film is directed by her frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri, who co-wrote the script with Bertie Brandes, based on an original idea by Charli XCX.
  • Notable cast members include Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgard, Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant and Jamie Demetriou.
  • Charli XCX will play a rising pop star navigating the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut, with the film scheduled for release in 2026.
  • The announcement follows recent speculation that Taylor Swift's new song "Actually Romantic" is a diss track aimed at Charli XCX, a claim Swift has addressed by describing the song as being about a "one-sided, adversarial relationship".
