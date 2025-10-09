Charli XCX adds two big names to her forthcoming movie
- Charli XCX has unveiled the star-studded cast for her upcoming A24 film, "The Moment", which she will also feature in.
- The film is directed by her frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri, who co-wrote the script with Bertie Brandes, based on an original idea by Charli XCX.
- Notable cast members include Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgard, Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant and Jamie Demetriou.
- Charli XCX will play a rising pop star navigating the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut, with the film scheduled for release in 2026.
- The announcement follows recent speculation that Taylor Swift's new song "Actually Romantic" is a diss track aimed at Charli XCX, a claim Swift has addressed by describing the song as being about a "one-sided, adversarial relationship".