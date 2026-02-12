Cardi B claps back at DHS with jabs over Epstein files and ICE raids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardi B got embroiled in a war of words with the Department of Homeland Security on social media after jokingly telling fans on the opening night of her new U.S. tour that she’s prepared to use “bear mace” to ward off ICE agents.

The New York City-born rapper, 33, kicked off her latest run of shows Wednesday night in Palm Desert, California.

During the concert, she reportedly sang a snatch of the traditional Mexican folk song “La Cucaracha" before asking if there were any Guatemalans or Mexicans in the audience. In fan-shot footage of the concert, the “WAP” rapper can be heard adding: “B****, if ICE come in here we’re gonna jump their asses. B****, I’ve got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b****!”

She then launched into her 2018 single “I Like It,” a collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin and Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.

Responding to news reports on the subject, the DHS posted on X: “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.”

open image in gallery Cardi B, pictured performing in Cannes in 2025, called out ICE at a recent concert in California: ‘They ain’t taking my fans’ ( Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify )

open image in gallery (L-R) Karol G, Cardi B and Jessica Alba perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium ( Getty Images )

It didn’t take for Cardi B long to clap back, as she tweeted: “If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”

Cardi B’s current 34-date tour includes a March 12 show in Minneapolis — where ICE and Border Patrol agents have shot and killed two people this year — before concluding April 18 in Atlanta.

The ICE call out comes after Cardi B appeared as a guest onstage during Bad Bunny’s much-discussed Super Bowl halftime show.

Her appearance caused controversy for betting platforms, as a significant number of people had wagered that she would perform during the set. She appeared alongside singers Karol G and Young Miko, and actors Jessica Alba and Pedro Pascal on a “starry front porch.” While she danced to the music, which also featured performances by Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga, it remained unclear if she was actively singing.

Citing “ambiguity over whether or not Cardi B’s attendance at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show constituted a qualifying ‘performance’,” betting platform Kalshi settled its market at the last price before trading paused, subsequently refunding all users.

Bad Bunny has himself been a high-profile critic of ICE. After winning the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album at the start of the month, he said: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out.” He was joined by many other musicians at the awards show who wore “ICE out” pins and made it clear that the music world would not ignore events in Minneapolis and beyond.

Earlier today, the Trump administration announced that it is ending the “surge” of thousands of immigration and law enforcement agents who were sent to Minnesota, a decision that sparked months of protests and led to the shooting deaths of two American citizens who were protesting the federal presence there.