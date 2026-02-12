Cardi B claps back at DHS with jabs over Epstein files and ICE raids
The New York City-born rapper sparred with the Department of Homeland Security on social media after joking about using ‘bear mace’ on ICE agents
Cardi B got embroiled in a war of words with the Department of Homeland Security on social media after jokingly telling fans on the opening night of her new U.S. tour that she’s prepared to use “bear mace” to ward off ICE agents.
The New York City-born rapper, 33, kicked off her latest run of shows Wednesday night in Palm Desert, California.
During the concert, she reportedly sang a snatch of the traditional Mexican folk song “La Cucaracha" before asking if there were any Guatemalans or Mexicans in the audience. In fan-shot footage of the concert, the “WAP” rapper can be heard adding: “B****, if ICE come in here we’re gonna jump their asses. B****, I’ve got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b****!”
She then launched into her 2018 single “I Like It,” a collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin and Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.
Responding to news reports on the subject, the DHS posted on X: “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.”
It didn’t take for Cardi B long to clap back, as she tweeted: “If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”
Cardi B’s current 34-date tour includes a March 12 show in Minneapolis — where ICE and Border Patrol agents have shot and killed two people this year — before concluding April 18 in Atlanta.
The ICE call out comes after Cardi B appeared as a guest onstage during Bad Bunny’s much-discussed Super Bowl halftime show.
Her appearance caused controversy for betting platforms, as a significant number of people had wagered that she would perform during the set. She appeared alongside singers Karol G and Young Miko, and actors Jessica Alba and Pedro Pascal on a “starry front porch.” While she danced to the music, which also featured performances by Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga, it remained unclear if she was actively singing.
Citing “ambiguity over whether or not Cardi B’s attendance at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show constituted a qualifying ‘performance’,” betting platform Kalshi settled its market at the last price before trading paused, subsequently refunding all users.
Bad Bunny has himself been a high-profile critic of ICE. After winning the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album at the start of the month, he said: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out.” He was joined by many other musicians at the awards show who wore “ICE out” pins and made it clear that the music world would not ignore events in Minneapolis and beyond.
Earlier today, the Trump administration announced that it is ending the “surge” of thousands of immigration and law enforcement agents who were sent to Minnesota, a decision that sparked months of protests and led to the shooting deaths of two American citizens who were protesting the federal presence there.
