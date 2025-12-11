Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Camryn Magness death: Singer who toured with One Direction dies at 26

Musician was killed in an electric scooter accident

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Thursday 11 December 2025 09:29 EST
Singer Camryn Magness has died at 26
Singer Camryn Magness has died at 26 (Getty Images)

Singer Camryn Magness, known for opening sold-out stadiums for One Direction, Cody Simpson, and Fifth Harmony on tour, has died at 26.

The musician died December 5 after a deadly electric scooter accident, according to People.

Her death was announced in a tribute on her social media accounts posted Wednesday, accompanied with a video of Magness scuba diving.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Camryn, a radiant force whose voice, coy, and bright spirit touched so many,” the tribute read.

“Whether beneath the waves or on stage, she met life with fearless energy and boundless kindness. In the quiet between waves, her memory will surface—bright, bold, unforgotten.”

The tribute continued: Rest in endless blue, our sweet girl. You are deeply loved and forever cherished.Please keep her family and friends in prayer as they navigate this difficult time. Camryn will live on in our hearts forever.”

More to follow...

