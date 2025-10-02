One Direction stars to reunite for new Netflix show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former One Direction stars Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are set to reunite for a new Netflix series.

The show, which is yet to have its title confirmed, will see the duo traveling on a road trip across the United States.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be directed by Nicola Marsh, who was also behind the Demi Lovato documentary Child Star.

As well as discussing their travels, lives and careers, Tomlinson and Malik are also expected to speak about the tragic 2024 death of their former band mate Liam Payne.

The other One Direction members, Harry Styles and Niall Horan, are not expected to appear on the show when it debuts in 2026.

open image in gallery Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson with One Direction in Madrid in 2014 ( Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images )

Payne died in shocking circumstances at the age of 31, falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October 2024.

Both Tomlinson and Malik shared emotional statements following Payne’s death.

Tomlinson wrote: “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.

“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.

open image in gallery Liam Payne died in October 2024 ( Getty )

“Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.

“And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.”

Malik paid tribute to Payne on his personal Instagram account, sharing a sweet photo of himself asleep in Payne’s lap on a tour bus, while Payne was also asleep slumped over on top of him.

Malik wrote: “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I willcherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

In 2020, Tomlinson told The Independent that being in One Direction was “like a drug.”