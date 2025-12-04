YouTube debuts new Recap feature. Here’s how to get your 2025 viewing insights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

YouTube has officially launched its inaugural Recap feature.

While the video platform has offered users a music and video gaming recap similar to Spotify Wrapped for the past three years, it has now revamped the feature to include broader insights into an entire watch history over the past year.

“YouTube Recap uniquely highlights interests, deep dives, and moments you explored this year, based on your watch history,” the Google-owned company said Tuesday in a press release. “You’ll get a set of up to 12 different cards that spotlight your top channels, interests, and even the evolution of your viewing habits, or which personality type you fall into based on the videos you loved to watch!”

Available now for North American users, YouTube Recap will roll out to the rest of the world this week.

Here’s how to find your 2025 YouTube Recap.

open image in gallery YouTube Recap will provide users with insights into their entire year-long viewing history ( REUTERS )

Where can I find my YouTube Recap?

To locate your personalized YouTube Recap on the app or website, you must be signed in to your YouTube account. From there, tap on the “You” tab. Just below your profile details, you will find a banner button indicating that “Your Recap is here.”

If the banner is not there, you can access your Recap from a browser at youtube.com/Recap.

Can anyone access their YouTube Recap?

You must meet certain eligibility requirements to be included in the YouTube Recap. Children under the age of 13 (or below the age requirement in your country) are ineligible, as are supervised accounts.

It’s also important to note that if your watch history was paused or if you had auto-delete settings enabled, it will not count.

What is a YouTube Recap?

According to YouTube, the Recap feature has been highly requested among users. It goes beyond a simple rundown of the music you’ve listened to over the past year, providing a more comprehensive summary of your video viewing preferences. So whether you watched a lot of baking videos, unboxing reveals, or daily vlogs, the Recap will categorize you into one of at least 11 personality types.

For example, if you’ve watched a lot of content to help develop skills, you might earn the Skill Builder personality. Or if you’re drawn to videos that spread positivity, you’ll likely be labeled the Sunshiner.

“After digging into how we all watch YouTube, we didn’t just see data — we saw personalities, from the Adventurer or Skill Builder, to the Creative Spirit, and so many more,” the company added in the press release. “And here’s a fun discovery: the most common personalities were the Sunshiner, the Wonder Seeker, and the Connector, with the Philosopher and the Dreamer ending up as the more elusive and rare personas.”

Can I still access my YouTube Music Recap?

Yes. If you’ve listened to at least 10 hours of music on YouTube, the main Recap will end on a card, sharing how many minutes of music you listened to. It will also include a link, directing you to a more personalized deep dive into your year in music.

open image in gallery MrBeast was the most-watched YouTube creator of 2025 ( 2025 Invision )

Alongside its new Recap feature, YouTube also released its popular “End of the Year” lists for 2025.

Top trending YouTube topics of 2025

Squid Game

User-Generated Roblox Experiences

KPop Demon Hunters

Brainrot

Charlie Kirk

Labubu

Nintendo Switch 2

Cookie Run Kingdom

Blue Lock

KATSEYE

Top YouTube video creators

MrBeast CaylusBlox IShowSpeed Double Date Cadel and Mia Charlie Kirk Law by Mike CoryxKenshin Zack D. Films Outdoor Boys

Top YouTube podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience KILL TONY Good Mythical Morning Rotten Mango The MeidasTouch Podcast 48 Hours Shawn Ryan Show Smosh Reads Reddit Stories This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von The Diary Of A CEO

Top used songs on YouTube Shorts

“YOUR WAY’S BETTER” — Forrest Frank “Passo Bem Solto (Slowed)” — ATLXS “Rock That Body” — Black Eyed Peas “Pretty Little Baby” — Connie Francis “chess” — Joyful “Anxiety” — Doechii "Doot Doot (6 7)” — Skrilla “Soda Pop" - Saja Boys (KPop Demon Hunters Cast) “Confess your love” — Jiandro (feat. ola.wav) “Ocean Eyes” — Billie Eilish

Top listened to songs on YouTube — includes songs either released in 2025 or tracks that saw significant year-over-year growth