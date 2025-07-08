How your personality type dictates your exercise routine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study suggests an individual's personality type could influence their preferred type of exercise.

Researchers believe this link could help those struggling to make lasting changes find something they enjoy.

The study involved experts from University College London (UCL) giving 132 volunteers either an eight-week cycling and strength training plan or telling them to rest.

Prior to the research, strength levels were evaluated using exercises like press-ups and cycling tests, with stress levels measured on a one to 10 scale.

Researchers used the Big 5 personality test to assess dominant personality traits using five distinct groups.

These are extroversion, or how energetic and outgoing a person is, agreeableness, which includes attributes related to trust and compassion, conscientiousness, which reflects traits like orderliness and and reliability.

open image in gallery Researchers found extroverts tended to enjoy high-intensity workouts ( Getty/iStock )

The other two traits are neuroticism, which measures emotional stability and the tendency for anxiety or mood swings, and openness, which describes a person’s willingness to try new experiences.

Dr Flaminia Ronca, of UCL’s Surgery and Interventional Science and the Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health (ISEH), said the team found “some clear links between personality traits and the type of exercise the participants enjoyed most, which I think is important because we could potentially use this knowledge to tailor physical activity recommendations to the individual – and hopefully help them to become and remain more active.”

Of the group, some 86 people completed the programme.

Researchers found extroverts tended to enjoy high-intensity workouts, such as high intensity interval training (HIIT).

Elsewhere, those with strong neuroticism traits preferred bursts of activity over prolonged intensity.

They also preferred not being monitored or recording their heart rate during the study, which researchers suggest could indicate they prefer being given space and independence while exercising.

open image in gallery Some volunteers were given an eight-week cycling and strength training plan ( PA )

“We know that the global population is becoming increasingly sedentary,” Dr Ronca said.

“You often hear about people trying to become more active, but struggling to make lasting changes.

“In this study, we wanted to understand how personality can influence this to support the development of effective interventions for changes in health behaviour.”

Professor Paul Burgess, from the UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience, said, “people who scored more highly in the neuroticism personality trait showed a particularly strong reduction in stress when they undertook the fitness training recommended in the study.

“This suggests that there may be particular benefits in stress reduction for those with this trait.”