Independent
Full list of dates and cities for BTS World Tour 2026 – and how to get tickets

It will be the group’s first tour since its members returned from South Korea's mandatory military service

BTS' Jin teaches Jimmy Fallon 'Super Tuna' dance

K-pop group BTS have announced a 2026-2027 world tour, featuring over 70 dates across Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe.

Kicking off in South Korea this April, the tour runs until March 2027.

It marks their first headline shows since the 2021-22 Permission to Dance on Stage tour.

Presale tickets for ARMY Membership holders, requiring registration on HYBE's Weverse platform, are available on 22 and 23 January.

General sale for all regions follows on 24 January.

The news arrives a few weeks after the entertainment company BigHit Music revealed that BTS will make their return to music on March 20, following a nearly four-year hiatus.

That's because all seven members of BTS — RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook and j-hope — had to complete South Korea's mandatory military service.

Rapper Suga was the last group member to be released, from his duties as a social service agent, an alternative to serving in the military that he reportedly chose due to a shoulder injury. That was in June 2025.

The six others, RM, V, Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin and j-hope, served in the army.

It marks BTS’ first headline shows since the 2021-22 Permission to Dance on Stage tour (2019 Invision)

See the full tour dates below:

BTS 2026 World Tour Dates

April 9, April 11-12 — Goyang, South Korea

April 17-18 - Tokyo

April 25-26 — Tampa, Florida

May 2-3 — El Paso, Texas

May 7, May 9-10 — Mexico City

May 16-17 — Stanford, California

May 23-24, May 27 — Las Vegas

June 12-13 — Busan, South Korea

June 26-27 — Madrid

July 1-2 — Brussels

July 6-7 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 11-12 — Munich

July 17-18 — Paris

Aug. 1-2 — East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 5 -6 — Foxborough, Massachusetts

Aug. 10-11 — Baltimore

Aug. 15-16 — Arlington, Texas

Aug. 22-23 — Toronto

Aug. 27-28 — Chicago

Sept. 1 - 2, Sept. 5 - 6 — Los Angeles

Oct. 2-3— Bogota, Colombia

Oct. 9-10 — Lima, Peru

Oct. 16-17 — Santiago, Chile

Oct. 23-24 — Buenos Aires, Argentina

Oct. 28, Oct. 30-31 — Sao Paulo

Nov. 19, Nov. 21-22 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Dec. 3, Dec. 5-6 — Bangkok

Dec. 12-13 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Dec. 17, Dec. 19-20, Dec. 22 — Singapore

Dec. 26-27 — Jakarta

BTS 2027 World Tour Dates

Feb. 12-13 — Melbourne, Australia

Feb. 20-21 — Sydney

March 4, March 6-7 — Hong Kong

March 13-14 — Manila, Philippines

