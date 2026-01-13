Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

South Korea’s ex-president Yoon facing possible death penalty over insurrection charge

The ex-leader briefly imposed martial law in the country in December 2024

SURCOREA-LEY MARCIAL (AP)

South Korean prosecutors have requested the death penalty for former president Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection over his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.

Mr Yoon was accused of plotting with senior aides to provoke an armed aggression from North Korea to justify the decision.

He has consistently rejected the accusations and insisted that the declaration was within his presidential authority.

More to follow...

