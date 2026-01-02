After nearly four years, BTS announces their return to the stage
The 2026 release will be their first full album since 2022’s anthology Proof
K-pop titans BTS are officially set to make their highly anticipated return on March 20, 2026, following a nearly four-year hiatus.
The comeback date was confirmed by their entertainment company, BigHit Music, in a note shared on X, formerly Twitter, stating simply: "March 20th comeback confirmed."
This marks the end of a period during which all seven members – RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook, and j-hope – completed South Korea’s mandatory military service.
Rapper Suga was the last to be released in June 2025, having served as a social service agent, an alternative he reportedly chose due to a shoulder injury. The remaining six members fulfilled their duties in the army.
BTS strategically staggered their enlistments, allowing members to pursue solo projects during the group’s break. Last summer, the band teased a world tour and announced a new album for spring 2026, with work on the project slated to begin in July 2025.
In a previous statement, the group shared their vision for the upcoming record: "Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started."
The 2026 release will be their first full album since 2022’s anthology "Proof," their 2021 Japanese compilation "BTS, the Best," and their last studio album, "Be," released in 2020.
