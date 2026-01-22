Full list of dates and cities for BTS World Tour 2026 – and how to get tickets
It will be the group’s first tour since its members returned from South Korea's mandatory military service
K-pop group BTS have announced a 2026-2027 world tour, featuring over 70 dates across Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe.
Kicking off in South Korea this April, the tour runs until March 2027.
It marks their first headline shows since the 2021-22 Permission to Dance on Stage tour.
Presale tickets for ARMY Membership holders, requiring registration on HYBE's Weverse platform, are available on 22 and 23 January.
General sale for all regions follows on 24 January.
The news arrives a few weeks after the entertainment company BigHit Music revealed that BTS will make their return to music on March 20, following a nearly four-year hiatus.
That's because all seven members of BTS — RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook and j-hope — had to complete South Korea's mandatory military service.
Rapper Suga was the last group member to be released, from his duties as a social service agent, an alternative to serving in the military that he reportedly chose due to a shoulder injury. That was in June 2025.
The six others, RM, V, Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin and j-hope, served in the army.
See the full tour dates below:
BTS 2026 World Tour Dates
April 9, April 11-12 — Goyang, South Korea
April 17-18 - Tokyo
April 25-26 — Tampa, Florida
May 2-3 — El Paso, Texas
May 7, May 9-10 — Mexico City
May 16-17 — Stanford, California
May 23-24, May 27 — Las Vegas
June 12-13 — Busan, South Korea
June 26-27 — Madrid
July 1-2 — Brussels
July 6-7 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 11-12 — Munich
July 17-18 — Paris
Aug. 1-2 — East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 5 -6 — Foxborough, Massachusetts
Aug. 10-11 — Baltimore
Aug. 15-16 — Arlington, Texas
Aug. 22-23 — Toronto
Aug. 27-28 — Chicago
Sept. 1 - 2, Sept. 5 - 6 — Los Angeles
Oct. 2-3— Bogota, Colombia
Oct. 9-10 — Lima, Peru
Oct. 16-17 — Santiago, Chile
Oct. 23-24 — Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct. 28, Oct. 30-31 — Sao Paulo
Nov. 19, Nov. 21-22 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Dec. 3, Dec. 5-6 — Bangkok
Dec. 12-13 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Dec. 17, Dec. 19-20, Dec. 22 — Singapore
Dec. 26-27 — Jakarta
BTS 2027 World Tour Dates
Feb. 12-13 — Melbourne, Australia
Feb. 20-21 — Sydney
March 4, March 6-7 — Hong Kong
March 13-14 — Manila, Philippines
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks