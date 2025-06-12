Woman arrested after trying to break into BTS member Jung Kook’s Seoul home
The K-pop star completed his military enlistment and returned earlier in the day
A Chinese woman was arrested for allegedly trying to break into BTS member Jung Kook’s home in Seoul on Wednesday (11 June).
The unnamed woman is in her thirties and is accused of trying to enter the K-pop star’s home in Seoul’s Yongsan district by repeatedly entering different combinations into his keypad door lock around 11.20pm local time, the police said.
The police detained her at the scene after reports of her attempted trespassing attempts, reported Yonhap.
She told the police that she had come to South Korea to see Jung Kook, real name Jeon Jung Kook, who was discharged from the military the same day after completing South Korea’s 18-month mandatory military service.
He was discharged alongside his bandmate Jimin, real name Park Ji Min, at a ceremony near their former unit in Yeoncheon.
BTS, made up of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, announced in 2022 they would be taking a break from group activities to focus on solo music, while each member completed their military service.
Jin, the oldest member of the band and the first of them to enlist, was discharged in June 2024, followed by J-Hope in October. RM and V were discharged on Tuesday, leaving Suga as the only bandmate left to finish his military service. He is currently posted in a nonactive duty role due to a shoulder injury and is expected to complete his service on 21 June.
While the group and their management label, BigHit Music, have repeatedly discouraged fans from attending the musicians’ discharge ceremonies, hundreds of fans travelled to South Korea to attend Tuesday and Wednesday’s ceremonies.
Additionally, the discharge of the BTS members coincides with Festa, the annual celebration of the group’s debut anniversary, which has also seen a huge influx of fans heading to the country this year.
Earlier this year, South Korean police summoned a Japanese woman in her fifties who was accused of sexual harassment for kissing BTS member Jin at a meet-and-greet event held a day after his discharge.
The incident took place in Seoul on 13 June last year when Jin held an event, where he hugged 1,000 fans who had won a raffle, to celebrate both his discharge and the group’s anniversary. The woman reportedly kissed Jin on the cheek when he leaned in to hug her.
The musician looked visibly startled and turned his face away. “My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft,” the woman later wrote in a blog post, according to Yonhap.
