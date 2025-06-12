Woman arrested after trying to break into BTS member Jung Kook’s Seoul home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Chinese woman was arrested for allegedly trying to break into BTS member Jung Kook’s home in Seoul on Wednesday (11 June).

The unnamed woman is in her thirties and is accused of trying to enter the K-pop star’s home in Seoul’s Yongsan district by repeatedly entering different combinations into his keypad door lock around 11.20pm local time, the police said.

The police detained her at the scene after reports of her attempted trespassing attempts, reported Yonhap.

She told the police that she had come to South Korea to see Jung Kook, real name Jeon Jung Kook, who was discharged from the military the same day after completing South Korea’s 18-month mandatory military service.

He was discharged alongside his bandmate Jimin, real name Park Ji Min, at a ceremony near their former unit in Yeoncheon.

BTS, made up of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, announced in 2022 they would be taking a break from group activities to focus on solo music, while each member completed their military service.

Jin, the oldest member of the band and the first of them to enlist, was discharged in June 2024, followed by J-Hope in October. RM and V were discharged on Tuesday, leaving Suga as the only bandmate left to finish his military service. He is currently posted in a nonactive duty role due to a shoulder injury and is expected to complete his service on 21 June.

open image in gallery Jung Kook He was discharged alongside his bandmate Jimin on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Fans take photos of Jungkook and Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS at an outdoor sporting facility in Yeoncheon ( AFP via Getty Images )

While the group and their management label, BigHit Music, have repeatedly discouraged fans from attending the musicians’ discharge ceremonies, hundreds of fans travelled to South Korea to attend Tuesday and Wednesday’s ceremonies.

Additionally, the discharge of the BTS members coincides with Festa, the annual celebration of the group’s debut anniversary, which has also seen a huge influx of fans heading to the country this year.

Earlier this year, South Korean police summoned a Japanese woman in her fifties who was accused of sexual harassment for kissing BTS member Jin at a meet-and-greet event held a day after his discharge.

The incident took place in Seoul on 13 June last year when Jin held an event, where he hugged 1,000 fans who had won a raffle, to celebrate both his discharge and the group’s anniversary. The woman reportedly kissed Jin on the cheek when he leaned in to hug her.

The musician looked visibly startled and turned his face away. “My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft,” the woman later wrote in a blog post, according to Yonhap.