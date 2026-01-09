Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruno Mars, the king of inescapable soul-pop hits,has announced that he will release his long-awaited fourth album, marking his first solo release in a decade, and embark on a massive world tour.

Titled The Romantic, the album is scheduled for release on 27 February and is preceded by the single “I Just Might”, which is out now.

Despite not releasing a solo record since 2016’s 24K Magic, the singer – born Peter Gene Hernandez – has continued to achieve regular chart success over the years.

He won four Grammy awards in 2022 for the single “Leave the Door Open”, a collaboration with rapper and singer Anderson .Paak under the name Silk Sonic.

He is also up for three awards – Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – at this year’s Grammys with “APT”, a pop song with ROSÉ that was recently named the most globally streamed song of 2025 by Apple Music.

His career launched back in 2010 with mega-hit “Just the Way You Are”, a sentimental ballad from his first solo album, Doo-Wops & Holligans, which topped the charts in the UK and the US.

Meanwhile, The Romantic Tour will kick off in support of the new album from 10 April in Las Vegas, travelling across North America before landing in Paris, France, and further dates around Europe.

Mars will play two shows at Wembley Stadium in London – the only UK dates announced so far – on 18 and 19 July before heading back to the US and Canada.

He will be supported on all dates by special guest .Paak as “DJ Pee.Wee”, with Leon Thomas, British pop singer RAYE and Victoria Monét supporting at select shows.

An artist presale begins on Wednesday 14 January, while tickets will go on general sale on 15 January.

This is also Mars’s first headline tour in almost a decade and the first time he will be performing at stadiums around the world.

The full tour dates are as follows:

THE ROMANTIC TOUR 2026 DATES:

Fri, Apr 10 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Tue, Apr 14 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium

Sat, Apr 18 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field

Wed, Apr 22 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium

Sat, Apr 25 — Atlanta, GA — Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

Wed, Apr 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium

Sat, May 2 — Landover, MD — Northwest Stadium

Wed, May 6 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium

Sat, May 9 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field

Wed, May 13 — Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium

Sat, May 16 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

Wed, May 20 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium

Sat, May 23 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

Sun, May 24 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

Sat, Jun 20 — Paris, FR — Stade de France

Sun, Jun 21 — Paris, FR — Stade de France

Fri, Jun 26 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion

Sat, Jul 4 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA

Sun, Jul 5 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri, Jul 10 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Tue, Jul 14 — Milan, IT — Stadio San Siro

Sat, Jul 18 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Sun, Jul 19 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Fri, Aug 21 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Sat, Aug 22 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Sat, Aug 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadium

Tue, Sep 1 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field

Sat, Sep 5 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

Wed, Sep 9 — Indianapolis, IN — Lucas Oil Stadium

Sat, Sep 12 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Wed, Sep 16 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome

Sat, Sep 19 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

Wed, Sep 23 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome

Sat, Sep 26 — Air Force Academy, CO — Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy

Fri, Oct 2 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium

Sat, Oct 3 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium

Sat, Oct 10 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium

Wed, Oct 14 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place