Bruno Mars ends decade-long wait for new album by dropping single and announcing stadium tour
Pop star will embark on a stadium tour in support of new album ‘The Romantic’, including two dates at London’s Wembley Stadium
Bruno Mars, the king of inescapable soul-pop hits,has announced that he will release his long-awaited fourth album, marking his first solo release in a decade, and embark on a massive world tour.
Titled The Romantic, the album is scheduled for release on 27 February and is preceded by the single “I Just Might”, which is out now.
Despite not releasing a solo record since 2016’s 24K Magic, the singer – born Peter Gene Hernandez – has continued to achieve regular chart success over the years.
He won four Grammy awards in 2022 for the single “Leave the Door Open”, a collaboration with rapper and singer Anderson .Paak under the name Silk Sonic.
He is also up for three awards – Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – at this year’s Grammys with “APT”, a pop song with ROSÉ that was recently named the most globally streamed song of 2025 by Apple Music.
His career launched back in 2010 with mega-hit “Just the Way You Are”, a sentimental ballad from his first solo album, Doo-Wops & Holligans, which topped the charts in the UK and the US.
Meanwhile, The Romantic Tour will kick off in support of the new album from 10 April in Las Vegas, travelling across North America before landing in Paris, France, and further dates around Europe.
Mars will play two shows at Wembley Stadium in London – the only UK dates announced so far – on 18 and 19 July before heading back to the US and Canada.
He will be supported on all dates by special guest .Paak as “DJ Pee.Wee”, with Leon Thomas, British pop singer RAYE and Victoria Monét supporting at select shows.
An artist presale begins on Wednesday 14 January, while tickets will go on general sale on 15 January.
This is also Mars’s first headline tour in almost a decade and the first time he will be performing at stadiums around the world.
The full tour dates are as follows:
THE ROMANTIC TOUR 2026 DATES:
Fri, Apr 10 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
Tue, Apr 14 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium
Sat, Apr 18 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field
Wed, Apr 22 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium
Sat, Apr 25 — Atlanta, GA — Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
Wed, Apr 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium
Sat, May 2 — Landover, MD — Northwest Stadium
Wed, May 6 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium
Sat, May 9 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field
Wed, May 13 — Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium
Sat, May 16 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field
Wed, May 20 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium
Sat, May 23 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
Sun, May 24 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
Sat, Jun 20 — Paris, FR — Stade de France
Sun, Jun 21 — Paris, FR — Stade de France
Fri, Jun 26 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion
Sat, Jul 4 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA
Sun, Jul 5 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA
Fri, Jul 10 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Tue, Jul 14 — Milan, IT — Stadio San Siro
Sat, Jul 18 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
Sun, Jul 19 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
Fri, Aug 21 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Sat, Aug 22 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Sat, Aug 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadium
Tue, Sep 1 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field
Sat, Sep 5 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium
Wed, Sep 9 — Indianapolis, IN — Lucas Oil Stadium
Sat, Sep 12 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
Wed, Sep 16 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome
Sat, Sep 19 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium
Wed, Sep 23 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome
Sat, Sep 26 — Air Force Academy, CO — Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy
Fri, Oct 2 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium
Sat, Oct 3 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium
Sat, Oct 10 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium
Wed, Oct 14 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place
