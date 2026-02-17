Bruce Springsteen to kick off 2026 tour in Minneapolis ‘in defense of America’
‘We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair, the calvary is coming,’ Springsteen said in a video announcing the tour
Bruce Springsteen is heading back out on the road.
The Boss, 76, and his E Street Band are launching their Land of Hope and Dreams tour next month, starting at Minneapolis’ Target Center.
Springsteen kicking off his 20-date run in Minneapolis comes just weeks after the release of his protest song, “Streets of Minneapolis,” which criticized Donald Trump after ICE agents invaded the city on his orders. The song was dedicated to Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two civilians who were shot dead by federal agents early in the year.
“We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times,” Springsteen said in a video announcing his tour. “But do not despair, the calvary is coming. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington D.C. for the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour.
“We will be rocking your town,” he said, pointing at the camera, “in celebration and in defense of America, American democracy, American freedom, our American constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C.”
He continued: “Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome. So come on out and join the united free republic of E Street nation for an American spring of rock and rebellion. I’ll see you there.”
