Bruce Springsteen slams ‘King Trump’ and ‘federal thugs’ in new Minneapolis protest song
Springsteen has continued to lash out at Trump and ICE amid the tragedies in Minneapolis
Bruce Springsteen does not hold back in his new protest song aimed at Trump and his ICE agents’ invasion of Minneapolis.
Released Wednesday, “Streets of Minneapolis” is dedicated to Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both of whom were killed this month by ICE agents in the city.
“I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis,” Springsteen said in a statement. “It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”
In the opening lines, the legendary singer-songwriter takes aim at “King Trump” and his “private army from the DHS.” Later, Springsteen seemingly refers to ICE and Border Patrol agents as “federal thugs” who killed Alex Pretti, left to “lay in the snow, dead.”
He also name drops Trump allies Stephen Miller and DHS head Kristi Noem and their “dirty lies,” referencing their claims that agents fired on Good and Pretti in self-defense.
The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.
Springsteen references Pretti and Good throughout, including with the profound stanza: “And there were bloody footprints / Where mercy should have stood / And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets / Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”
More to follow
