Independent
Two agents who fired at Alex Pretti in Minnesota are put on leave as investigation continues

Placing agents on leave is part of standard procedure during the ongoing investigation into the 37-year-old’s death

Mike Bedigan in New York
(AFP via Getty Images)

Two Border Patrol agents who opened fire following the altercation with Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave, according to reports.

Placing the agents on leave is part of standard procedure as investigations into the 37-year-old’s death continue, the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News.

More follows ...

