Jeremy Allen White shares Bruce Springsteen’s response to new biopic

He just won yet another Emmy for his starring role in critically adored drama The Bear, but Jeremy Allen White is raring to go with his next project, a biopic about rock legend Bruce Springsteen.

Appearing at the 2024 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday (15 September), the actor offered some fresh details about the forthcoming film based on Springsteen’s life.

“I’m pretty excited to start this thing,” he said following his win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, People reports.

“We’re going to start it pretty soon. You know, I don’t want to talk about it too much. It feels wrong before kind of getting there and starting the thing.”

While he didn’t disclose any further details about the film itself, White said that Springsteen had been “really lovely and supportive and available” during the process so far.

“[It’s been] such an extra joy that we have his support and [Springsteen’s manager] Jon Landau, who has a large role in the film as well,” he said. “So I feel really lucky, and yeah, we’re getting there.”

Jeremy Allen White accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Emmys ( Getty Images )

Early reports suggest that Landau could be played bySuccession star Jeremy Strong, who is involved in the making of the film.

Variety confirmed in March that White was in talks to portray the “Born in the USA” star in a biopic titled Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Based on author Warren Zanes’ 2023 non-fiction book of the same name, the movie will follow the rock musician during the creation of his 1982 album, Nebraska.

Springsteen famously recorded the 10-track record on his own, while his and the E Street Band were working on other music, including their hit 1984 album Born in the USA.

An official description of the book reads: “Nebraska expressed a turmoil that was reflective of the mood of the country, but it was also a symptom of trouble in the artist’s life, the beginning of a mental breakdown that Springsteen would only talk about openly decades after the album’s release.”

White previously said he hopes to do his own singing in the movie: “We’re gonna try our best.”

Jeremy Allen White (left) and Bruce Springsteen in 1987 ( Getty )

News of the film comes after the premiere of Springsteen’s documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, which revealed that the singer’s wife and bandmate Patty Scialfa was diagnosed in 2018 with a form of blood cancer.

The singer-songwriter addressed her diagnosis of multiple myeloma in the film, as she explained that the illness had made it difficult to perform.

“This affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go,” she said.

“Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that’s been a treat. That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m OK with that.”

Patti Scialfa (right) performing with her husband and bandmate, Bruce Springsteen, at the 2013 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala ( Getty Images )

Scialfa explained that she received her diagnosis while she and Springsteen were on the rock singer’s Broadway run in 2018.

Scialfa, 71, has been a member of the E Street Band since 1984; she was inducted with the rest of the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

She and Springsteen married in 1991. They have three children together: sons Evan and Samuel, and daughter Jessica.