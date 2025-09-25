Bob Vylan broadcast breached BBC standards, investigation finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC’s broadcast of punk duo Bob Vylan’s performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival has been found to have breached the corporation’s editorial standards on harm and offence.

Controversy erupted after the musicians chanted “death, death to the IDF”, referring to the Israel Defence Forces, at the festival in Somerset in June.

Their set was live-streamed by the broadcaster.

The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit received four complaints about the performance.

They related to incitement to violence, terrorism or ethnic cleansing, hate speech and expressions of antisemitism.

The BBC has been cleared of breaching its standards of impartiality over its broadcasting of the performance.

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage during the Glastonbury Festival

Following the set, the corporation issued an apology to viewers, especially the Jewish community, and promised to take action to “ensure proper accountability”.

It also said it will no longer broadcast performances deemed “high risk” live.

The BBC admitted it had assessed the act as such before Glastonbury, but deemed it suitable for live streaming.

However, the broadcaster said this was “clearly not the case”.

Bob Vylan, meanwhile, released a statement saying they were being "targeted for speaking up".

Bob Vylan's Glastonbury set was live-streamed by the BBC

“We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine,” the statement said.

It later emerged that the duo were already being investigated by the Met Police regarding alleged comments made at a gig at London’s Alexandra Palace in May.

One video showed a member appearing to say: "Death to every single IDF soldier out there as an agent of terror for Israel. Death to the IDF."

Since then they have reportedly been dropped by their agency, United Talent Agency (UTA), which appears to have removed the group from their website, and have also been pulled from a number of concerts, including their US tour after having their visas revoked.