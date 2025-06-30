Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Bob Vylan have US visas revoked over ‘hateful’ Glastonbury chants

The rap duo were set to tour in the US later in the year

PA Reporters
Monday 30 June 2025 11:32 EDT
Nova festival survivor reacts to Bob Vylan Glastonbury chants

Bob Vylan have had their US visas revoked ahead of a tour later in 2025 because of “their hateful tirade at Glastonbury”, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau says.

Rapper Bobby Vylan, one half of the duo, led crowds on the West Holts Stage in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF” on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police have said they are investigating videos of the performance, as well as videos taken of Belfast rap trio Kneecap, who performed afterwards.

The BBC, which broadcast Bob Vylan’s performance live, has since said it “should have pulled” its coverage.

The performance contained “utterly unacceptable” and “antisemitic sentiments”, the corporation said in a statement.

Bobby Vylan performs on the West Holts stage at Glastonbury
Bobby Vylan performs on the West Holts stage at Glastonbury (Getty Images)

“Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC's output but one performance within our live streams included comments that were deeply offensive.

“The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen.”

Bobby Vylan shared a statement responding to the backlash against the chant, defending his remarks and calling for “a change in foreign policy”.

“I said what I said,” he added.

This is a breaking story. More to come...

