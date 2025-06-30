Bob Vylan have US visas revoked over ‘hateful’ Glastonbury chants
The rap duo were set to tour in the US later in the year
Bob Vylan have had their US visas revoked ahead of a tour later in 2025 because of “their hateful tirade at Glastonbury”, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau says.
Rapper Bobby Vylan, one half of the duo, led crowds on the West Holts Stage in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF” on Saturday.
Avon and Somerset Police have said they are investigating videos of the performance, as well as videos taken of Belfast rap trio Kneecap, who performed afterwards.
The BBC, which broadcast Bob Vylan’s performance live, has since said it “should have pulled” its coverage.
The performance contained “utterly unacceptable” and “antisemitic sentiments”, the corporation said in a statement.
“Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC's output but one performance within our live streams included comments that were deeply offensive.
“The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen.”
Bobby Vylan shared a statement responding to the backlash against the chant, defending his remarks and calling for “a change in foreign policy”.
“I said what I said,” he added.
This is a breaking story. More to come...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments