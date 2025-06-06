Billy Joel shares first message with fans since brain disorder diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Joel is taking his recent brain disorder diagnosis in his stride, according to the director of Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

The legendary singer-songwriter, 76, who last month announced he had been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), was notably absent from Wednesday’s screening of the new documentary at Tribeca Film Festival. But that didn’t stop him from relaying a message to the crowd through the movie’s co-director, Susan Lacy.

“We know Billy wishes he were here tonight, and he asked us to convey that to you all. In fact, he said, ‘Getting old sucks, but it’s preferable to getting cremated,’” Lacy told the audience, per Deadline, assuring them that “he will be back.”

Tribeca Film Festival co-founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal additionally addressed the auditorium, with the latter saying: “Billy wanted to be with us tonight, but as you may have heard, he’s dealing with a health issue and had to postpone his performances, including this one tonight. We know you will join us in wishing him a speedy recovery.”

“He’s our piano man, a wonderful, integral part of the heartbeat of our city,” De Niro added. “Tonight, we get to see the man behind the music and behind the legend. You’re in for a real treat.”

Billy Joel has been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus ( Getty )

Directed by Lacy and Jessica Levin, Billy Joel: And So It Goes charts the meteoric rise of the five-time Grammy-winner from his humble Long Island beginnings to international stardom. Pulling back the curtain on Joel’s private world, it includes unreleased performances, intimate home movies, and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes moments.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes will debut on HBO and be available to stream on Max in July.

The documentary’s world premiere comes weeks after Joel canceled all of his upcoming concerts and tour dates due to his NPH diagnosis.

NPH is a condition caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid building up in the brain’s ventricles, which leads to increased pressure that compresses brain tissue and can lead to neurological symptoms. The NHS describes it as an uncommon and poorly understood condition that typically affects people over the age of 60.

Patients are often diagnosed after they see a doctor because they or a family member are concerned they might be developing dementia, as the symptoms – from memory loss, bladder control issues and trouble walking – can be similar.

A statement shared to his official Instagram at the time read: “This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health,” it continued. “He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”