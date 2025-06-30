Beyoncé’s flying car prop malfunctions during Cowboy Carter concert in Houston

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyoncé had to handle one of her props malfunctioning during her most recent concert.

On Saturday, while performing at Houston, Texas’s NRG Stadium for her Cowboy Carter tour, the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer was singing “16 Carriages” on top of a red convertible that was suspended in the air when the car began to tilt.

In a video on TikTok, shared by one of the concert’s attendees, shows the singer wearing what appears to be a harness and holding on to one of the cables holding up the car as it slants to the side.

“Omg she scared me so glad she’s safe and nothing happened!!” the TikTok wrote on top of the clip. “SOMEBODY GETTING FIREDDDD.”

“Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop,” Beyoncé then says into the microphone as the music stops playing. “Thank y’all for your patience,” she told the crowd as she was eventually brought down to the center of the stage.

After briefly exiting, the singer then returned to finish her performance. A clip posted on X also showed Beyoncé addressing the malfunction with the crowd as she told them, “If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me,” as they cheered in response.

The cause of the car’s malfunction was not revealed.

The singer later addressed the crowd, saying, ‘If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me’ ( Getty Images )

This is not the first mishap the “Crazy in Love” singer has experienced some sort of mishap on her Cowboy Carter tour. Earlier this month, during her first night of gigs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the star wore a sparkly gold outfit consisting of a bodysuit and chaps to sing “I’m That Girl.”

But as she stomped out to perform a dance move in sync with her dancers, her chaps dropped to the ground.

The musician slid down to pick them up and smiled at the hiccup while swaying, incorporating the manoeuvre effortlessly into her choreography. Through fan footage shared from the event, a dancer can be seen running over to fasten the outfit together again to continue the performance.

“Her dancers are so amazing and professional,” wrote one person as footage circulated on TikTok.

Others joked about the repercussions as they said: “Someone is getting fired!”

Social media users called the comeback “flawless” and “smooth” as they praised Beyoncé and her team for their ability to “play this off as a part of the performance.”

When Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour first went on sale in February, demand was so high that shows sold out within minutes. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour was similarly oversubscribed, with many fans unable to get hold of one of the 2.7 million tickets.