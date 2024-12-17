Adele song must be withdrawn globally over plagiarism claim, Brazilian judge rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A judge in Brazil has ordered Adele’s 2015 song Million Years Ago to be removed globally, including from streaming services, due to a plagiarism claim by Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes.

Geraes, 62, is seeking royalties from Adele’s Million Years Ago, $160,000 (£127,000) in moral damages for the alleged plagiarism, and songwriting credit for the track, claiming his samba classic Mulheres influenced Adele’s song.

“It is a landmark for Brazilian music, which … has often been copied to compose successful international hits,” Fredimio Trotta, the lawyer for Geraes was quoted as saying by AFP.

“International producers and artists who … have Brazilian music ‘on their radar’ for possible parasitic use will think twice, given this decision.”

The injunction imposes a fine of $8,000 (£6,300) “per act of non-compliance” on the Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony and Universal, Adele’s labels.

However, the music companies have the option to appeal the decision.

Judge Victor Torres issued the injunction on Friday in Rio de Janeiro’s sixth commercial court, as part of the ongoing plagiarism case. The injunction, confirmed on Monday, requires Sony and Universal to immediately halt the global use, reproduction, distribution, or commercialisation of Adele’s song Million Years Ago on any platform, physical or digital.

File. Adele poses with the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Easy on Me’ in the press room during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 5 February 2023 ( AFP via Getty )

Trotta said his firm would work this week to notify radio and television broadcasters as well as streaming services worldwide about the Brazilian ruling.

There was a similar claim by Turkish fans regarding the song’s resemblance to a 1985 tune by Kurdish singer Ahmet Kaya, called Acilara Tutunmak (Clinging to Pain).

Soon after Adele’s song was released, social media in Turkey was flooded with claims that the British singer had plagiarised the song from Kaya, who passed away in November 2000.

The Independent has reached out to the Brazilian subsidiaries of Universal Music and Sony Music for comment.