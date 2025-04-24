Glastonbury 2025 ticket resale live: Last chance for fans to get coach tickets for this year’s festival
Tickets tend to sell out in minutes during the annual resale, with fans this year hoping to see acts including headliners The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young
Music fans have a final chance this week to get their hands on tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025.
The festival’s annual resale is being held at 6pm BST on Thursday 24 April (ticket and coach travel options) and 9am BST on Sunday 27 April (general admission tickets).
Any cancelled accommodation options, including for Worthy View, Sticklinch and campervan/caravan passes, will be made available at 11am (BST) on Sunday 27 April.
The number of tickets that are made available depends on how many people did not pay the full amount after putting down their deposits in November.
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young are headlining Worthy Farm this year, with veteran rocker Rod Stewart taking the Legends’ slot.
Other acts on the eclectic lineup include Charli XCX, RAYE, Doechii, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, The Libertines, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and Shaboozey.
Last year, resale tickets sold out in minutes, so fans will have to make sure they’re well-organised ahead of time.
When do tickets go on sale, do I need to register and other ways to get in
Glastonbury 2025 resale: When do tickets go on sale and other ways to get in
Coldplay review, Glastonbury 2024: Band deliver the spectacle of a lifetime, with help from Michael J Fox
Read Mark Beaumont’s review of Coldplay headlining the Pyramid Stage last year:
5 tips and tricks for the Glastonbury 2025 resale
5 tips and tricks for the Glastonbury 2025 resale
SZA review, Glastonbury 2024: One of the sparsest sets in recent memory frequently leaves you breathless
Though not yet a household name in the UK, she is the perfect conduit for our heightened empathy, too cerebral to raise the roof but potent enough to eke out our last reserves of euphoria, writes Jazz Monroe.
SZA’s Pyramid Stage headliner frequently leaves you breathless - review
From Palestine to Gail Platt - The flags of Glastonbury 2024
From Palestine to Gail Platt - The flags of Glastonbury 2024
COMMENT: Glastonbury is finally taking the risk and putting Gen Z artists front and centre
After a few years of peddling to millennial nostalgia or boomer rock, the organisers of the Worthy Farm festival are placing their bets on a new generation of future stars. Hallelujah
Dua Lipa review, Glastonbury 2024: More than mere pop spectacle
Though the performance is tightly drilled – even the confetti deployment seems studied – passion rings through in moments of cheeky theatricality, Jazz Monroe writes.
Dua Lipa review, Glastonbury 2024: More than mere pop spectacle
A reminder of the 2025 Glastonbury lineup
Glastonbury 2025 lineup announced including final two headliners
When do tickets go on sale, do I need to register and other ways to get in
If you missed out on tickets during November’s general sale for Glastonbury 2025, fear not, because there is still a chance to secure a ticket via the annual resale.
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young are headlining Worthy Farm this year, it was revealed last month, with veteran rocker Rod Stewart taking the Legends’ slot.
Other acts on the eclectic lineup include Charli XCX, RAYE, Doechii, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, The Libertines, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and Shaboozey.
General sale tickets for the annual event, which takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between 25 to 29 June, sold out in under an hour when they were released in November last year.
Glastonbury 2025 resale: When do tickets go on sale and other ways to get in
5 tips and tricks for the Glastonbury 2025 resale
Glastonbury 2025 tickets sold out in under an hour, but music fans will have one last chance to get to Worthy Farm during the annual resale.
After unveiling the full lineup, organisers recently confirmed that this year’s resale will take place at 6pm (BST) on Thursday 24 April (ticket and coach travel options) and 9am (BST) on Sunday 27 April (general admission tickets).
Any cancelled accommodation options, including for Worthy View, Sticklinch and campervan/caravan passes, will be made available at 11am (BST) on Sunday 27 April.
Here are some tips and tricks for getting your hands on those coveted tickets:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments