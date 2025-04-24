Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Glastonbury 2025 ticket resale live: Last chance for fans to get coach tickets for this year’s festival

Tickets tend to sell out in minutes during the annual resale, with fans this year hoping to see acts including headliners The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young

Roisin O'Connor
Thursday 24 April 2025 12:13 EDT
Moment gates officially opened for Glastonbury 2024 as crowds flock to Worthy Farm

Music fans have a final chance this week to get their hands on tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025.

The festival’s annual resale is being held at 6pm BST on Thursday 24 April (ticket and coach travel options) and 9am BST on Sunday 27 April (general admission tickets).

Any cancelled accommodation options, including for Worthy View, Sticklinch and campervan/caravan passes, will be made available at 11am (BST) on Sunday 27 April.

The number of tickets that are made available depends on how many people did not pay the full amount after putting down their deposits in November.

Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young are headlining Worthy Farm this year, with veteran rocker Rod Stewart taking the Legends’ slot.

Other acts on the eclectic lineup include Charli XCX, RAYE, Doechii, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, The Libertines, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and Shaboozey.

Last year, resale tickets sold out in minutes, so fans will have to make sure they’re well-organised ahead of time.

Glastonbury 2025 resale: When do tickets go on sale and other ways to get in

Music fans still have a chance of seeing Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young headline this year’s festival
Roisin O'Connor24 April 2025 17:00

Coldplay review, Glastonbury 2024: Band deliver the spectacle of a lifetime, with help from Michael J Fox

Read Mark Beaumont’s review of Coldplay headlining the Pyramid Stage last year:

Roisin O'Connor24 April 2025 16:29

Music fans will have one final chance to get their hands on tickets to the festival this summer
Roisin O'Connor24 April 2025 16:00

SZA review, Glastonbury 2024: One of the sparsest sets in recent memory frequently leaves you breathless

Though not yet a household name in the UK, she is the perfect conduit for our heightened empathy, too cerebral to raise the roof but potent enough to eke out our last reserves of euphoria, writes Jazz Monroe.

SZA’s Pyramid Stage headliner frequently leaves you breathless - review

Though not yet a household name in the UK, she is the perfect conduit for our heightened empathy, too cerebral to raise the roof but potent enough to eke out our last reserves of euphoria
Roisin O'Connor24 April 2025 15:30

From Palestine to Gail Platt - The flags of Glastonbury 2024

From Palestine to Gail Platt - The flags of Glastonbury 2024

It wouldn’t be Glastonbury Festival without flags - and this year is no exception. The usual array of flags have been on show at Worthy Farm throughout the long weekend. Perhaps most prominent has been the support for Palestine. There was a particular gathering of support for Marina Abramović’s seven minutes of silence on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, while Chris Martin asked the crowd to send love to Israel and Palestine during Coldplay’s headline set. Other flags on display included a special nod to Coronation Street character Gail Platt, as actress Helen Wort prepares to leave the soap after 50 years.
Roisin O'Connor24 April 2025 15:00

COMMENT: Glastonbury is finally taking the risk and putting Gen Z artists front and centre

After a few years of peddling to millennial nostalgia or boomer rock, the organisers of the Worthy Farm festival are placing their bets on a new generation of future stars. Hallelujah

Roisin O'Connor24 April 2025 14:30

Dua Lipa review, Glastonbury 2024: More than mere pop spectacle

Though the performance is tightly drilled – even the confetti deployment seems studied – passion rings through in moments of cheeky theatricality, Jazz Monroe writes.

Dua Lipa review, Glastonbury 2024: More than mere pop spectacle

Though the performance is tightly drilled – even the confetti deployment seems studied – passion rings through in moments of cheeky theatricality
Roisin O'Connor24 April 2025 13:30

A reminder of the 2025 Glastonbury lineup

Glastonbury 2025 lineup announced including final two headliners

British rock band The 1975 and pop star Olivia Rodrigo will each make their debut as headliners
Roisin O'Connor24 April 2025 12:30

If you missed out on tickets during November’s general sale for Glastonbury 2025, fear not, because there is still a chance to secure a ticket via the annual resale.

Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young are headlining Worthy Farm this year, it was revealed last month, with veteran rocker Rod Stewart taking the Legends’ slot.

Other acts on the eclectic lineup include Charli XCX, RAYE, Doechii, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, The Libertines, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and Shaboozey.

General sale tickets for the annual event, which takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between 25 to 29 June, sold out in under an hour when they were released in November last year.

Glastonbury 2025 resale: When do tickets go on sale and other ways to get in

Music fans still have a chance of seeing Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young headline this year’s festival
Roisin O'Connor24 April 2025 10:30

Glastonbury 2025 tickets sold out in under an hour, but music fans will have one last chance to get to Worthy Farm during the annual resale.

After unveiling the full lineup, organisers recently confirmed that this year’s resale will take place at 6pm (BST) on Thursday 24 April (ticket and coach travel options) and 9am (BST) on Sunday 27 April (general admission tickets).

Any cancelled accommodation options, including for Worthy View, Sticklinch and campervan/caravan passes, will be made available at 11am (BST) on Sunday 27 April.

Here are some tips and tricks for getting your hands on those coveted tickets:

5 tips and tricks for the Glastonbury 2025 resale

Music fans will have one final chance to get their hands on tickets to the festival this summer
Roisin O'Connor24 April 2025 08:30

