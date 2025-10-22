Kiss star Ace Frehley’s death being investigated as toxicology report awaited

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death of former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley is being investigated by a New Jersey medical examiner, according to reports.

The 74-year-old died last Friday. He had suffered a fall at home in September, reportedly sustaining a brain bleed which left him on life support.

According to TMZ, Frehley is now receiving a toxicology screening along with an external body examination from the Morris County Medical Examiner.

The publication also confirmed that an autopsy was not performed at the time of death.

His cause of death will not be finalized until the toxicology report is completed in the next few weeks.

Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Paul Stanley performing with Kiss in New Jersey in June 2000 ( George De Sota/Liaison )

Frehley’s tour manager John Ostrosky shared September 25 via Facebook that the musician had suffered a “minor fall” and would have to cancel an upcoming tour date.

A subsequent update from Frehley’s official page on October 6 announced: “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.”

His death was announced by his family on October 17, who said in a statement: “We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.

“We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Frehley’s fellow founding members of Kiss, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, said in a further statement: “We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of Kiss’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”

Frehley was born Paul Daniel Frehley in The Bronx, New York City, on April 27, 1951. He played in numerous bands in New York before answering an advertisement in 1972 placed by rhythm guitarist Stanley, bassist Simmons and drummer Peter Criss, who were seeking a lead guitarist. He got the job, and by January 1973 the four-piece had named themselves Kiss.

Their mainstream commercial breakthrough came with 1975 live album Alive!, which went platinum four times over and gave the band their first top 40 hit with the live version of previous single “Rock and Roll All Nite.” Frehley’s frenetic playing on Alive! would become a significant influence on a generation of young guitarists.

He is survived by his ex-wife Jeanette Trerotola, who he married in 1976, and his daughter Monique Frehley.