Independent
Trump latest
More
Best
TV

Dino-Score! You can now buy a giant animatronic dinosaur for just $700 as shuttered NJ park sells off its statues

Fans can purchase a life-sized tyrannosaurus rex, stegosaurus, triceratops and more

Isabel Keane
in New York
Monday 13 October 2025 09:32 EDT
Several animatronic dinosaurs used at a New Jersey amusement park are up for sale on Facebook marketplace, some for as low as $700.
Dinosaur lovers can soon get their hands on the closest thing to one of the extinct creatures.

With the closure of beloved New Jersey theme park - Field Station: Dinosaurs - next month, some of its life-sized animatronic dinosaurs have been listed for sale on Facebook marketplace.

The Leonia educational attraction, located about 10 miles west of Manhattan, features about three dozen animatronic dinosaurs, live shows and activities to help educate children and their families about the long-extinct creatures.

The park is set to shut its doors for good November 9, visitor attractions outlet Blooloop reported.

Many of the attraction’s 30 animatronic dinosaurs have been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. They range in price from $700 for a velociraptor to $2,800 for a life-sized spinosaurus.

Several animatronic dinosaurs used at a New Jersey amusement park are up for sale, some for as low as $700
Other dinosaurs on the market include a tyrannosaurus rex for $2,700, a stegosaurus for $1,260 and a triceratops for $2,230. The theme park is also selling a set of three velociraptors for $2,040, pterodactyls for $850 and a life-sized parasaurolophus for $2,410.

“This final season is about celebrating the joy, curiosity, and memories we’ve created with generations of families,” the park’s executive producer, Guy Gsell, said.

“We’re proud of what Field Station has meant to the community, and we’re excited to share one last unforgettable season with our guests.”

The dinosaurs for sale range in price from $700 to as high as $2,800
The dinosaurs are being sold as the amusement park closes and is set to become a nonprofit
The educational attraction had been a mainstay in North Jersey for 14 years, NorthJersey.com reported.

Gsell told the outlet in December that the park would soon become a nonprofit to ensure it would be able to continue for years to come. As a nonprofit, the park would be able to accept donations and apply for grants.

It was not immediately clear why the change was coming now, or when the new nonprofit could be expected to be up and running.

“This is all about setting us up for the future,” he said at the time. “We want to make sure the park can continue its mission and its ability to serve the people of Bergen County and New Jersey for the next 15, 20 or 50 years. We want to be that kind of institution.”

