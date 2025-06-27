The 1975’s Glastonbury headline set draws mixed reactions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 1975 have drawn a mixed response from viewers and fans tuning into their headline performance at Glastonbury Festival.

The British rock group, best known for their songs “Chocolate”, “Someone Else” and “About You”, played their only gig of the year at the festival on Friday (27 June), which was hit by problems with the BBC’s iPlayer service.

Frontman Matty Healy, who is well known for his outlandish behaviour and often controversial statements, began the performance with a cigarette in his mouth and a pint of Guinness in one hand.

Follow live updates from Glastonbury 2025 here.

However, despite the apparent bravado, Healy did admit during the set that he was “very nervous”. The 36-year-old said: “I know I’m a rock star but this is really scary and I’m really nervous.”

Healy, though, quickly pivoted back to a less sincere statement, saying: “What this moment makes me realise is that I’m probably the best songwriter of my generation. A poet is what I am.”

The juxtaposition of Healy’s demeanour throughout the set, jarred with some viewers who were confused as to what message the musician was trying to convey.

open image in gallery Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury ( BBC )

“Three songs in and I have had to switch over from The 1975. Bland insipid drivel,” said one unimpressed viewer.

A second person asked: “Are The 1975 the most boring band of all time?”

“Matty Healy is he drunk or pretending to be drunk? Remembering David Bowie at Glasto and he was just cool for cats,” said another person, criticising Healy’s mannerisms.

In contrast, many people were very impressed with the band’s performance and staging.

“At the very top of their game. Just wonderful. Learn to appreciate Matty Healy as a frontman and his brilliant versatility,” remarked a fan.

Another fan claimed: “Matty Healy and The 1975, definitely do it for me, never disappoints.”

“The 1975, take a f***ing bow. Matty Healy you are a superstar,” said a third enthusiastic fan.

open image in gallery The 1975 headline Friday at Glastonbury ( AFP via Getty Images )

Elsewhere, one person seemed to perfectly sum up many viewers’ issue with The 1975: “In the space of an hour I’ve been reminded how much I love this band and how much Matty Healy does my head in.”

The other headliners for Glastonbury 2025 are Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, with rocker Rod Stewart taking the Legends Slot on Sunday.

Hundreds of other performances taking place across the weekend, including from Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap, British pop stars Charli XCX and RAYE, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, pop singer Gracie Abrams, and rock bands Wolf Alice, The Libertines and Wet Leg.

