BBC iPlayer ‘crashes’ during The 1975’s Glastonbury headline set

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glastonbury viewers have been left frustrated after the BBC’s iPlayer service appeared to “crash” during Friday’s headline set by The 1975.

The pop-rock group played their only gig of the year at the festival, attracting a huge crowd to the Pyramid Stage for their eagerly anticipated performance.

While those in attendance at Glastonbury enjoyed the band's numerous hits, including “Chocolate”, “About You” and “Robbers”, those at home were left complaining as the livestream appeared to crash repeatedly.

Follow live updates from Glastonbury 2025 here.

Fans soon took to social media to voice their complaints. “BBC iPlayer keeps messing up. You have one job, let me watch The 1975 at Glasto. I actually have a TV licence too,” said one irate viewer.

“What is going on with BBC #Glastonbury coverage on the iPlayer, keeps cutting and kicking me off,” said a second person.

“Does anyone else keep experiencing BBC IPlayer crashing whilst watching the 1975?” another viewer complained.

open image in gallery Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2025 ( BBC )

“Glastonbury coverage on iPlayer? Hopeless,” another fan said.,

“Glad I'm not the only one having issues, seriously. The iPlayer is totally s*** and on the one weekend I need it to work correctly. Every few minutes. buffering like crazy,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Another person complained that this wasn’t the first time that the service had crashed that day, claiming: “BBC iPlayer crashing during The 1975 is not it. Been doing it low key all day, but now it’s worse."

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

During the set, Healy, 36, claimed that he was nervous. “I know I’m a rock star but this is really scary and I’m really nervous,” he admitted.

He quickly pivoted back to a less sincere tone, saying: “What this moment makes me realise is that I’m probably the best songwriter of my generation. A poet is what I am.”

open image in gallery Matt Healy during The 1975's Glastonbury headline set ( AFP via Getty Images )

Hundreds of performances are taking place across the weekend, including from Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap, British pop stars Charli XCX and RAYE, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, pop singer Gracie Abrams, and rock bands Wolf Alice, The Libertines and Wet Leg.

Alanis Morissette, Lola Young, CMAT and En Vogue also playing some of the festival’s main stages on Friday. The other headline acts on the Pyramid Stage are Neil Young on Saturday and Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday.

Follow live updates from Glastonbury 2025 here.