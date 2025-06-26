BBC shares statement on Kneecap’s Glastonbury set after Keir Starmer objections

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has issued a statement on whether the broadcaster will air Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap’s scheduled performance at Glastonbury Festival this week.

Kneecap will take to the West Holts stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday 28 June at 4pm, despite objections from figures including prime minister Keir Starmer, who said their performance would not be “appropriate”.

Last month, bandmate Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, 27 was charged with a terrorism offence after allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London show last year.

The band – who have publicly spoken out against Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza – have called the terrorism charge a “distraction”.

A spokesperson for the BBC, who will offer more than 90 hours of performances with live streams of Glastonbury's five main stages, told The Independent: “As the broadcast partner, the BBC will be bringing audiences extensive music coverage from Glastonbury, with artists booked by the festival organisers.

“Whilst the BBC doesn’t ban artists, our plans will ensure that our programming will meet our editorial guidelines. Decisions about our output will be made in the lead up to the festival,” they said, when asked whether Kneecap’s set would be broadcast live or as part of the BBC’s catchup services.

It comes after Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis responded to Sir Keir’s remarks as she and her father, festival founder Sir Michael Eavis, opened the gates to revellers on Wednesday (25 June).

Kneecap have faced calls to be banned after controversy surrounding their support for Palestine ( AFP/Getty )

“There have been a lot of really heated topics this year, but we remain a platform for many, many artists from all over the world and, you know, everyone is welcome here,” she said of the Prime Minister’s remarks.

Asked by The Sun if he thought Kneecap should perform at Glastonbury, Starmer said: “No I don’t, and I think we need to come down really clearly on this. This is about the threats that shouldn’t be made. I won’t say too much because there’s a court case on, but I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has also called for the planned hour-long set to be axed.

Responding to Sir Keir’s comments, Kneecap wrote on social media last week: “You know what's ‘not appropriate’ Keir?! Arming a f***ing genocide. F*** The Sun and solidarity with Palestine Action.”

Earlier this week, home secretary Yvette Cooper said she is preparing to proscribe the direct action group, making it a criminal offence to belong to or support Palestine Action, prompting severe backlash from human rights campaigners.

Follow the latest updates from Glastonbury Festival 2025 here.