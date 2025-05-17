Rate the performances of Eurovision 2025’s favourites – from Sweden’s KAJ to Austria’s JJ
Rate this year’s Eurovision bookies’ favourites from 0 to 10 and tell us who you think deserves to win in Basel
Eurovision fever has taken over Europe once again as some of the most memorable and quirky acts prepare to light up the stage in Basel, Switzerland.
From the Big Five – including the UK’s own Remember Monday – to the hopefuls battling through the semi-finals, excitement is building for the grand final.
Among the many contestants, one clear favourite has emerged: Sweden’s trio KAJ, with their catchy, sauna-themed anthem Bara Bada Bastu.
Their witty and distinctly Scandinavian performance has captured the hearts of bookmakers and fans alike, making them the frontrunners to lift the Eurovision trophy this year.
Austria, the Netherlands, France, Israel, and Finland are also in the mix, each hoping to shake up the odds and claim their spot on the winner’s podium.
Meanwhile, the UK’s Remember Monday, armed with soaring harmonies and fierce determination, are ready to prove the bookies wrong and steal the spotlight.
Now it’s your turn to join the fun! We want you to rate the performances of this year’s bookies’ favourites on a scale from 0 to 10. How do they measure up?
Are Sweden’s sauna vibes your top score? Or do the underdogs have your vote?
Cast your ratings below and let us know who your Eurovision 2025 winner is in the comments.
