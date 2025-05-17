Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurovision fever has taken over Europe once again as some of the most memorable and quirky acts prepare to light up the stage in Basel, Switzerland.

From the Big Five – including the UK’s own Remember Monday – to the hopefuls battling through the semi-finals, excitement is building for the grand final.

Among the many contestants, one clear favourite has emerged: Sweden’s trio KAJ, with their catchy, sauna-themed anthem Bara Bada Bastu.

Their witty and distinctly Scandinavian performance has captured the hearts of bookmakers and fans alike, making them the frontrunners to lift the Eurovision trophy this year.

Austria, the Netherlands, France, Israel, and Finland are also in the mix, each hoping to shake up the odds and claim their spot on the winner’s podium.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Remember Monday, armed with soaring harmonies and fierce determination, are ready to prove the bookies wrong and steal the spotlight.

Now it’s your turn to join the fun! We want you to rate the performances of this year’s bookies’ favourites on a scale from 0 to 10. How do they measure up?

Are Sweden’s sauna vibes your top score? Or do the underdogs have your vote?

Cast your ratings below and let us know who your Eurovision 2025 winner is in the comments.