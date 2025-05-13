Who is JJ? Meet Austria’s Eurovision 2025 contestant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Austria’s 2025 Eurovision entry is one of the favourites to win this year’s contest.

The 23-year-old Austrian-Filipino artist who goes by JJ, full name Johannes Pietsch, may be familiar to UK viewers as he appeared on The Voice back in 2020.

Pietsch made it through to the knockout stage of the competition with Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am as his coach after he impressed the judge with his rendition of “The Sound of Music” in the blind auditions.

The singer, who was born in Vienna and grew up in Dubai, will compete in Eurovision with his soaring breakup-inspired ballad “Wasted Love”, a pop-opera track that culminates in explosive techno beats.

Pietsch hopes to follow in the footsteps of Austria’s second Eurovision winner, drag icon Conchita Wurst, who took home the microphone trophy in 2014 with their single “Rise Like A Phoenix”.

Read our Q&A with JJ below:

Can you tell me a bit about yourself and how you first got into music?

Absolutely! I’ve always been surrounded by music growing up – it’s been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. I started singing at a very young age, and over time, I realised that expressing myself through music felt the most natural. I began performing in school and local events, and eventually started writing my own songs. That’s when I knew I wanted to pursue music professionally.

open image in gallery Austria’s Eurovision 2025 contestant JJ performing at the London Eurovision Party 2025 ( Getty Images )

How did you end up representing Austria in the Eurovision Song Contest?

It’s honestly such an incredible honour! The journey started with submitting my song and going through the selection process. When I was told I would represent Austria, I was completely overwhelmed in the best way possible. It’s a huge responsibility, but also a dream come true. I’m proud to bring my music to such a big stage and share it with Europe and the world.

What's the meaning and inspiration behind “Wasted Love”?

“Wasted Love” is about the emotional aftermath of a relationship that didn’t work out, and the pain of giving your heart to someone who didn’t truly value it. It’s personal and honest – something I think a lot of people can relate to. But it’s also about finding strength in that vulnerability and growing from the experience.

open image in gallery JJ will compete with his pop-opera ballad ‘Wasted Love’ in the competition this May ( Getty Images )

How are you feeling about this year’s competition?

I’m really excited! The energy around Eurovision is always electric, and this year is no exception. There are so many talented artists and unique performances, so I feel both humbled and motivated. I’m just focusing on giving the best performance I can and enjoying every moment of this journey.

How will you celebrate if you win?

If I win, oh wow – I think I’d probably cry first! Then definitely celebrate with my team, friends, and family who have supported me every step of the way. Maybe we’ll throw a massive party, dance all night, and eat way too much cake. But honestly, just being part of this experience already feels like a huge win.

Read a full rundown of the Eurovision 2025 entrants, where to watch and how to vote here.