Hulu is set to go under major changes as streaming app merges with Disney+

Hulu will be fully integrated into the Disney+ app by 2026, marking the end of Hulu’s era as a standalone streaming platform.

During an earnings call on Wednesday, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney plans to merge its two streaming platforms into a single “unified app experience,” which will be available next year.

This means users will be able to access Hulu content directly within the Disney+ app, whether through a bundled subscription or by linking their standalone Hulu subscription.

"This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, kids programming, news, and industry-leading live sports content all in a single app," Iger said during the call, per CBS News.

Iger said the merger would improve the user experience and boost ad revenue by streamlining ad sales, adding that it could also allow for more flexible pricing in the future.

open image in gallery Hulu and Disney+ are “fully integrating” next year, Disney CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday ( AP )

"I imagine down the road it may give us some price elasticity as well that we haven't had before," he said.

Disney also announced an August 21 launch of an enhanced ESPN app, available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month. Iger also stated Disney will no longer report separate subscriber numbers for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, following the trend set by Netflix and other streaming services, indicating a focus on bundled subscriptions and broader performance metrics beyond just subscriber totals.

Executives revealed on Wednesday increased profits as part of its third-quarter earnings report, fueled by 2.6 million new streaming subscribers and robust sales at US theme parks. This makes the combined Disney+ and Hulu subscription count 183 million.

open image in gallery Hulu will no longer be its own app, and its content will live in Disney+ ( Getty/iStock )

Currently, both Disney+ and Hulu are available as standalone subscriptions. Disney+ starts at $7.99 per month with ads, while the ad-free version costs $13.99 per month. Hulu’s ad-supported plan also begins at $7.99 per month, with its ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month.

Disney also offers bundled plans, including the popular Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ for $14.99 per month. An upgraded version with ad-free Disney+ and Hulu is available for $24.99 per month.